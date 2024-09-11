This --> Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Abortion Just DROPPED on Kamala's Empty, Lying Head (Watch)

Last night, during the ABC Presidential Debate, Kamala Harris told one big whopper after another without even a single fact-check from David Muir or Linsey Davis. Of course, we all expected them to be biased (heck, Davis was just trying to tie Trump to the KKK a few weeks ago), but guys ... wow.

It was atrocious.

And the lies Harris was able to get away with were sickening. Especially when it came to her claims about abortion.

Case in point:

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) endorses killing born-alive infants: "If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired" pic.twitter.com/gIwFDQ8raC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2019

On a personal note, this editor who happens to live in Virginia still despises this man.

Seriously.

Linsey Davis is a liar.



This is the clip that Trump was talking about and she just got nasty during the debate and claimed that this didn't happen. https://t.co/EGULDsaOqi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 11, 2024

All Kamala did during the entire debate was get nasty and claim anything and everything that made her look bad didn't happen. And she did so knowing ABC would do nothing to hold her accountable for it.

She also missed Walz literally signing a law allowing this to happen. — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) September 11, 2024

She didn't miss it.

She just didn't bring it up.

@LinseyDavis and @DavidMuir got their marching orders and executed them well. — The Right News 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@The_RightNews) September 11, 2024

That they did.

I live in Virginia. Northam was a disaster. — AJ Garcia (@atomicscum) September 11, 2024

A disgusting, authoritarian, lying, racist, sexist, douchebag of a governor who robbed Virginian children of a classroom experience for over a year to appease the local teacher's association but we digress.

I heard it the first time he said it. — MaryAnn (@MaryAnn12118635) September 11, 2024

Many of us did and we will never forget it.

The ABC moderator decided to inject herself into the debate.



HERE is a fact check on babies left to die after surviving abortion in Tim Walz's Minnesota:https://t.co/mpFMhmH11H pic.twitter.com/dQdt15vT1E — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 11, 2024

And this is why no candidate should ever again agree to do a debate on ABC. This fact-check was an easy one, most everyone knows about Northam and Walz and yet neither Muir nor Linsey said a damn word about it.

“nO oNe SuPpOrTs AbOrTiOn iN tHe 9tH mOnTh”pic.twitter.com/g8tIYL4rPD — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) September 11, 2024

This was not about informing Americans and letting them make their own decisions.

This was about doing whatever it takes to get a woman who nobody voted for, elected.

