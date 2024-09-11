FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked...
This --> Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Abortion Just DROPPED on Kamala's Empty, Lying Head (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last night, during the ABC Presidential Debate, Kamala Harris told one big whopper after another without even a single fact-check from David Muir or Linsey Davis. Of course, we all expected them to be biased (heck, Davis was just trying to tie Trump to the KKK a few weeks ago), but guys ... wow.

It was atrocious.

And the lies Harris was able to get away with were sickening. Especially when it came to her claims about abortion.

Case in point:

On a personal note, this editor who happens to live in Virginia still despises this man. 

Seriously.

All Kamala did during the entire debate was get nasty and claim anything and everything that made her look bad didn't happen. And she did so knowing ABC would do nothing to hold her accountable for it.

She didn't miss it.

Brit Hume OWNS ABC's David Muir for Grossly BIASED Debate and Alexander Vindman's Hag Wife Can't Deal
Sam J.
She just didn't bring it up.

That they did.

A disgusting, authoritarian, lying, racist, sexist, douchebag of a governor who robbed Virginian children of a classroom experience for over a year to appease the local teacher's association but we digress.

Many of us did and we will never forget it.

And this is why no candidate should ever again agree to do a debate on ABC. This fact-check was an easy one, most everyone knows about Northam and Walz and yet neither Muir nor Linsey said a damn word about it.

This was not about informing Americans and letting them make their own decisions.

This was about doing whatever it takes to get a woman who nobody voted for, elected.

