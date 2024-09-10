And Here We GO! Melania Calls Out the Liars, DEMANDS Answers for Attempted Trump Assassination (Watch)

Melania Trump wants answers around the attempted assassination on her husband nearly two months ago. Correction, not EVEN two months ago. Crazy how the whole assassination story just sort of died when it was obvious it was helping Trump in the polls.

Yeah, the media sucks and you don't hate them enough.

But you knew that already.

This goes deeper than the media though, to the agencies behind the investigation, to the answers we still don't have that we should. Why was his security detail a bunch of inexperienced, glorified babysitters? Why didn't they arrest the gunman they knew about before the rally? Why didn't the snipers who saw Crooks stop him before he took a shot at Trump?

Melania said it best:

The silence is heavy.

Our beautiful Melania has had enough of the lies. So have we. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 10, 2024

Liberals: I stand with and believe all women!



Also Liberals: Oh, but not this woman. — ✊🔥🇺🇸Oh, ya know🇺🇸🔥✊ (@iseekthetroof) September 10, 2024

My first lady. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 10, 2024

Ours too.

You are absolutely correct, there is more to this story. pic.twitter.com/8SBhVIopeO — 🌹IRA The Ghost of ARI 💯ᖉ∩ƨƨ!ɐu ᗷO⊥ ❌ (@IRAtheGhostARI) September 10, 2024

*cough cough*

It was an inside job, that’s why they’re a silence — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 10, 2024

*cough cough COUGH*

Melania wants answers. We all do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

She and the rest of America deserve answers.

And that's the truth.

