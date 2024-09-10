YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using...
'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STR...
We Are in TEARS: Parody Account Jebra Faushey Tweets Hilarious Video of Kamala...
They're Desperate: CBS News Tries to Gin Up the 'Joy' With Poll About...
Mark Cuban Wants a Presidential Candidate Capable of Hugging
New York Magazine Explores the 'Joyous Plot' to Elect Kamala Harris
WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)
Palestinian Authority Gives Military Funeral to American Peace Activist
Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID
Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals
The Police Body Cam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Arrest Drops and Opinions Are...
Rep. Dan Goldman: GOP Doesn’t Want to Let People Who Aren’t White Into...
CNN Shows Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Walking, Something Trump and Melania Would...
Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all...

And Here We GO! Melania Calls Out the Liars, DEMANDS Answers for Attempted Trump Assassination (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Melania Trump wants answers around the attempted assassination on her husband nearly two months ago. Correction, not EVEN two months ago. Crazy how the whole assassination story just sort of died when it was obvious it was helping Trump in the polls.

Advertisement

Yeah, the media sucks and you don't hate them enough.

But you knew that already.

This goes deeper than the media though, to the agencies behind the investigation, to the answers we still don't have that we should. Why was his security detail a bunch of inexperienced, glorified babysitters? Why didn't they arrest the gunman they knew about before the rally? Why didn't the snipers who saw Crooks stop him before he took a shot at Trump?

Melania said it best:

The silence is heavy.

Ours too.

*cough cough*

Recommended

YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough COUGH*

She and the rest of America deserve answers.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

Related:

YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him

'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN

HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH

Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War

John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP FBI MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him
Sam J.
'BRAGGED About It': Mike Pompeo WRECKS Kamala by Setting Afghanistan Withdrawal Record STRAIGHT and DAMN
Sam J.
We Are in TEARS: Parody Account Jebra Faushey Tweets Hilarious Video of Kamala With a Crystal Ball
Grateful Calvin
They're Desperate: CBS News Tries to Gin Up the 'Joy' With Poll About Kamala's 'Excitement Factor'
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YOUR Rules, Bro! Harmeet Dhillon Owns Marc Elias for B**ching About Trump Using HIS Own Rules Against Him Sam J.
Advertisement