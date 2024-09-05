Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

Kamala Harris is promising that if elected she will use her DOJ to silence Americans online. Yup. Anything she and/or her administration deems misinformation or hate will get censored.

How very dictator-y. Her Marxist father must be proud.

Hey, at least Kamala is being honest about her authoritarian plans for America if stupid people actually elect her. And yes, we say stupid people because only morons would vote for an agenda like this in AMERICA. Speaking of morons, how nice of Liz Cheney to endorse Kamala right before she flat-out tells everyone she will censor Americans online.

Watch this:

Kamala: I will direct the DOJ to censor "misinformation and hate" online



pic.twitter.com/EmH6MKaV1d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 5, 2024

She's proud of it.

Tell us you don't understand how important freedom of speech really is without telling us, Kamala.

This woman just grabs whatever bad idea is getting floated within the leftwing ideological silos, takes it and acts like she will be its biggest, toughest, most brat proponent. Then when it inevitably becomes unpopular, she ditches it. She’s a political opportunist with no core.… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 5, 2024

Actually quite frightening to think a tyrant could be elected in this country.



She basically just said she'd sic the DOJ on her political enemies.



I believe her.



So I'm going to vote against her. — Laurie (@laurieinri) September 5, 2024

We can't understand how anyone could vote FOR this but then again, it is 2024 and people have proven they will vote for stupid even if stupid will not only hurt them but the country as well. See Joe Biden.

That's gobsmackingly unconstitutional — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 5, 2024

And absolutely bats**t.

She's starting to get comfortable and thanks to the media, no one but the Right will mention this. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 5, 2024

Media is the only reason she's still in this at all.

And so it will begin. The first amendment will die for "the greater good" — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) September 5, 2024

Then the rest will fall.

Vote accordingly.

