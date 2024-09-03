America Won't SURVIVE 4 More Years of Kamala --> Venezuelans Take Over Chicago Apt. Building (911 Call)

A group of 32 ARMED Venezuelans have taken over an apartment building in Chicago. Sound familiar? It probably does to anyone paying attention to the news OR those who live in the Aurora, CO area.

We have a SERIOUS problem with illegals in this country right now, perhaps unlike anything we've ever seen before. And let's be honest, the Venezuelan illegals have been known to be violent criminals, especially with the rumors that Venezuela emptied their prisons and sent them here.

Sorry, not sorry.

We're seeing it happen first-hand in blue cities led by blue bureaucrats who will likely blame Richard Nixon for this.

Not even kidding.

Listen:

🚨Just in: A group of 32 armed Venezualans have taken over an apartment building in Chicago tonight.



The audio of the 911 dispatch call is below.

pic.twitter.com/ALal9Iiszc — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 3, 2024

Terrifying.

How can America survive this way? What will America look like in four more years if Kamala wins the presidency? It won't be just blue urban areas with these problems ...

Yet another reason to always be armed yourself! — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) September 3, 2024

More now than ever.

Utter insanity — Isaac Glover (@MuricaForEvs) September 3, 2024

DHS report was correct about Venezuela emptying out their prisons — johnny utah 🇺🇸🦬 (@deltamoon007) September 3, 2024

They are DEFINITELY not sending us their best. In fact, with what we're seeing we could make a case that they are sending us their worst. And Kamala Harris, our Border Czar, the woman Biden put in charge of the southern border has done and will do nothing to stop it.

These illegal aliens can smell weakness. A little time living in the blue areas with this joke of a regime and they're eager to take over. And why not? A society that overthrows law and order and erases its border will be attacked by foreign criminals. — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) September 3, 2024

Exactly.

They're not afraid of a Kamala Harris administration. Heck, she opened the door and let them in.

this is becoming a pattern in different states… thanks to kamala and biden’s open border — Rugerman45 (@markrugerman45) September 3, 2024

Vote accordingly.

