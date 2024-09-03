America Won't SURVIVE 4 More Years of Kamala --> Venezuelans Take Over Chicago Apt. Building (911 Call)

Who Wants to Tell Her? Close-Up Pic of Kamala Makes Her 'on Phone,...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A group of 32 ARMED Venezuelans have taken over an apartment building in Chicago. Sound familiar? It probably does to anyone paying attention to the news OR those who live in the Aurora, CO area.

Advertisement

We have a SERIOUS problem with illegals in this country right now, perhaps unlike anything we've ever seen before. And let's be honest, the Venezuelan illegals have been known to be violent criminals, especially with the rumors that Venezuela emptied their prisons and sent them here.

Sorry, not sorry.

We're seeing it happen first-hand in blue cities led by blue bureaucrats who will likely blame Richard Nixon for this.

Not even kidding.

Listen:

Terrifying.

How can America survive this way? What will America look like in four more years if Kamala wins the presidency? It won't be just blue urban areas with these problems ... 

More now than ever.

They are DEFINITELY not sending us their best. In fact, with what we're seeing we could make a case that they are sending us their worst. And Kamala Harris, our Border Czar, the woman Biden put in charge of the southern border has done and will do nothing to stop it.

Exactly.

They're not afraid of a Kamala Harris administration. Heck, she opened the door and let them in.

Vote accordingly.

