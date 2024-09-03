Mollie Hemingway NUKES Tim Walz Using MN AG and Overall Tool Keith Ellison Cheering Censorship in Brazil

Wow, it's been a minute since we last wrote about Keith Ellison. You guys remember Keith, right? The AG from Minnesota? The guy accused of domestic violence? Yeah, he's a real winner. He also sounds a lot like a communist when he posts 'thank you' to Brazil as they actively try and censor/silence their people.

Seriously, it's astonishing how often Lefties are on the wrong side of history and every issue.

obrigado Brasil! — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 2, 2024

Translated it means: Thank you, Brazil.

Yeah, he sucks.

But you're a Twitchy reader, you knew that already.

Mollie Hemingway nuking Ellison AND using him to nuke Walz at the same time.

Ya' love to see it.

Tim Walz's attorney general in Minnesota -- Keith Ellison -- thanks Brasil for crushing free speech platform X. https://t.co/Nvu44jCT92 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2024

This is the sort of leadership they've had in Minnesota. It's shocking the state is even standing even though we know from Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, nobody is investing in blue states like Minnesota anyway.

Comrade Tim approves pic.twitter.com/1Xcg7449wU — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2024

Democrats have become communists.

No wonder RFK Jr. and his supporters are looking to the Right ... the Left has lost whatever mind it had left.

That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government.. pic.twitter.com/MDjq8sHwvX — Dr. Baba Yaga (@thdivewhisperer) September 3, 2024

wasn't he the domestic violence guy? — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) September 3, 2024

*cough cough*

Just bizarre how blatant they are being. — Savvy, revivified (@SavvyUnbowed) September 3, 2024

In their little minds they've gotten away with it. They removed the candidate chosen by the people, installed a vapid communist who is willing to do what she's told who has said she opposes free speech ... they can be blatant because at this point what do they have to lose? Nobody in their party objected to what they did to Biden, so it is what it is. And sadly, Democrats will fine in line and vote/do as they're told.

And the powers that be who are behind all of this knew they would.

