Mollie Hemingway NUKES Tim Walz Using MN AG and Overall Tool Keith Ellison Cheering Censorship in Brazil

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Wow, it's been a minute since we last wrote about Keith Ellison. You guys remember Keith, right? The AG from Minnesota? The guy accused of domestic violence? Yeah, he's a real winner. He also sounds a lot like a communist when he posts 'thank you' to Brazil as they actively try and censor/silence their people.

Seriously, it's astonishing how often Lefties are on the wrong side of history and every issue.

Translated it means: Thank you, Brazil.

Yeah, he sucks. 

But you're a Twitchy reader, you knew that already.

Mollie Hemingway nuking Ellison AND using him to nuke Walz at the same time. 

Ya' love to see it.

This is the sort of leadership they've had in Minnesota. It's shocking the state is even standing even though we know from Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, nobody is investing in blue states like Minnesota anyway.

Democrats have become communists.

No wonder RFK Jr. and his supporters are looking to the Right ... the Left has lost whatever mind it had left.

*cough cough*

In their little minds they've gotten away with it. They removed the candidate chosen by the people, installed a vapid communist who is willing to do what she's told who has said she opposes free speech ... they can be blatant because at this point what do they have to lose? Nobody in their party objected to what they did to Biden, so it is what it is. And sadly, Democrats will fine in line and vote/do as they're told.

Advertisement

======================================================================

