Did You WATCH It?! CNN Taking Victory Lap Over Kamala's 'Clearest Yet' Interview Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on August 30, 2024
Twitchy

CNN thinks Kamala Harris gave the clearest view YET of what she plans to do to this country during her interview ... with CNN. Gosh, this is a shocking turn of events, CNN patting itself on the back for allowing Kamala to record her interview, sit down with her Emotional Support Governor, and ask pre-planned questions knowing they would edit her to sound better. There's a REASON they won't release the transcripts of the actual interview.

What a joke.

Holy Hell.

They do realize this is the only interview she's done so far yes? So, it's not like we have another interview to compare it to.

And that's still the clearest she's been.

Heh.

It takes a special sort of awful to screw up an interview that was created and styled just for you, but Kamala managed to do it.

We see what he did here but to be fair, we're not sure they did watch it. Especially if they really think it was 'clear.'

THIS is CNN.

Nope.

But we can take their word for it. Totally.

Biden himself was clearer and made more sense.

Sorry, not sorry.

CNN INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

