Did You WATCH It?! CNN Taking Victory Lap Over Kamala's 'Clearest Yet' Interview Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

CNN thinks Kamala Harris gave the clearest view YET of what she plans to do to this country during her interview ... with CNN. Gosh, this is a shocking turn of events, CNN patting itself on the back for allowing Kamala to record her interview, sit down with her Emotional Support Governor, and ask pre-planned questions knowing they would edit her to sound better. There's a REASON they won't release the transcripts of the actual interview.

What a joke.

In an exclusive CNN interview, Kamala Harris gave the clearest view yet of what she plans for her presidency if elected. https://t.co/lv6a3M4OYt pic.twitter.com/yQ3uEYWvNV — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2024s

Holy Hell.

They do realize this is the only interview she's done so far yes? So, it's not like we have another interview to compare it to.

She said nothing. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 30, 2024

And that's still the clearest she's been.

Heh.

You are being community noted because you are ridiculous



She was a disaster even with @DanaBashCNN licking her boots. Multiple choice questions no hard follow up

What an embarrassment — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 30, 2024

It takes a special sort of awful to screw up an interview that was created and styled just for you, but Kamala managed to do it.

Did you guys watch it https://t.co/UOcFghmoY9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 30, 2024

We see what he did here but to be fair, we're not sure they did watch it. Especially if they really think it was 'clear.'

Kamala gave no answers. Dana Bash fed her the information. This is a pathetic joke. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 30, 2024

THIS is CNN.

May we have the full interview and transcript, please? — Texaco Joe (@smith_john67565) August 30, 2024

Nope.

But we can take their word for it. Totally.

“Clearest”



Bro mud is more clear than whatever she just spewed up. — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) August 30, 2024

Biden himself was clearer and made more sense.

Sorry, not sorry.

