Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO...
Kamala Harris SO Terrified to Talk Off-Script Her Campaign Is Doing Something I've...
THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON...
RFK Jr. Leaves Dr. Phil Speechless
Kamala WHO?! HA! Jen Psaki’s Face Is PRICELESS When Don Lemon Admits No...
WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of...
HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying...
OOF! X Goes Full BEAST-Mode After Mark Zuckerberg Says He 'Regrets' Doing Biden/Harris's...
Axios Digs Up RFK Jr. Whale Story Because They Are Not Terrified AT...
Grab Your Nonsense Word Salad Secret Decoder Ring As Kamala Attempts to Explain...
Mark Hamill Is Obsessed and Creepy and Weird and I Am Tired of...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Says He Can't Make Up Stories That Aren't True,...
Kamala's Bait-and-Switch on Debate Rules Means We Shouldn't Trust ANYTHING She Says
This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI...

No WONDER She's Hiding It! WSJ 'Leaks' Comrade Kamala's Tax Plan and WOOF It's Even Worse Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Guess we know why Kamala Harris has been hiding her policies, especially her tax plan. 

This is ... bad.

We know, it sounds melodramatic when we claim she's a communist and call her comrade but you guys, we are watching an administration try to usher in a whole new type of government that has destroyed other countries. Our founding fathers are rolling over in their graves and wondering WTF is wrong with Americans in 2024. 

Advertisement

That the Wall Street Journal shared 'what they got a hold of' tells us even they know this is NOT good.

She doesn't want Americans to know and by the time they find out, it will be too late.

Which is, of course, the point.

Umm ... yay.

And that's the biggest lie of all, 'No one making under $400k a year will pay a penny more in taxes.' Man, Democrats are just evil.

Not. Even. Close.

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Kamala WHO?! HA! Jen Psaki’s Face Is PRICELESS When Don Lemon Admits No Ones Knows Who Kamala Is (Watch)

WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of Kamala Harris and ALL Democrats

HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying About the Electoral College

OOF! X Goes Full BEAST-Mode After Mark Zuckerberg Says He 'Regrets' Doing Biden/Harris's Bidding in 2020

Democrats' Attempt to List 'Wins' By the Biden/Harris Administration Only Makes Things WORSE for Kamala

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS MIDDLE CLASS TAXES 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Kamala WHO?! HA! Jen Psaki’s Face Is PRICELESS When Don Lemon Admits No Ones Knows Who Kamala Is (Watch)
Sam J.
Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO from 2020 (Watch)
Sam J.
Grab Your Nonsense Word Salad Secret Decoder Ring As Kamala Attempts to Explain DEI (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of Kamala Harris and ALL Democrats
Sam J.
HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying About the Electoral College
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement