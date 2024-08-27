No WONDER She's Hiding It! WSJ 'Leaks' Comrade Kamala's Tax Plan and WOOF It's Even Worse Than We Thought

Guess we know why Kamala Harris has been hiding her policies, especially her tax plan.

This is ... bad.

We know, it sounds melodramatic when we claim she's a communist and call her comrade but you guys, we are watching an administration try to usher in a whole new type of government that has destroyed other countries. Our founding fathers are rolling over in their graves and wondering WTF is wrong with Americans in 2024.

That the Wall Street Journal shared 'what they got a hold of' tells us even they know this is NOT good.

Despite Kamala Harris refusing to give interviews or discuss her policies, WSJ got a hold of a few key details of her tax plan:



📉 She’s proposing $5 trillion in new tax hikes



📉 Her plan to let the Trump tax cuts expire could lead to 62% of houses seeing a tax hike pic.twitter.com/VHzvVSwZlP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 27, 2024

She doesn't want Americans to know and by the time they find out, it will be too late.

Which is, of course, the point.

On the brightside there will be fewer companies and fewer employees to tax cause they'll be out of business!! — Gup Mac (@GupMac) August 27, 2024

Umm ... yay.

Happy to see that 62% of Americans make over $400,000 a year now . . . — Latent Development 🌐 (@Latent_Dev) August 27, 2024

And that's the biggest lie of all, 'No one making under $400k a year will pay a penny more in taxes.' Man, Democrats are just evil.

You’d think that would balance the budget but I’m guessing it wouldn’t cover her new spending. — David Handy (@DavidHa16120857) August 27, 2024

Not. Even. Close.

