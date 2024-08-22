Chris Murphy VICIOUSLY Called Out for Taking Gaslighting to a NEW Level About...
*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate...
CNN's Chris Wallace Put an END to Dems Trying to Compare Biden to...
BUSTED! Newsweek Changes BULLS**T Headline About Trump Needing a Doctor at Rally After...
Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem...
Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda'...
Newsom Expected to Sign Bill Approved by State Senate Committee to Allow 0...
Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About...
Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Tim Walz Takes Another Shot at JD Vance Going to Yale
POLITICO Says Black Women See 'The Right White Man' in Tim Walz
IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme

BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey for Playing the Racist/Sexist Card

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on August 22, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Oprah Winfrey showed up at last night's DNC to pretend she had it really bad here in America even though you know, she's one of the richest women in the world. Oh woe is us, how does Oprah STAND living in such a racist and sexist country?! 

Advertisement

You know the same country that made her famous.

The same country that made her incredibly wealthy.

Her speech reminded us a bit of Michelle Obama standing up there, babbling about people who take more than they need KNOWING she and her hubby have multiple homes and are worth around $100 million.

Democrats playing oppressed so the people they're trying to sucker into voting for them and keeping them in power. And of course, the suckers are eating it up.

As they always do.

Megyn Kelly was even less impressed with Oprah than we were:

BUT AMERICA IS RACIST AND SEXIST, MEGYN.

If we rolled our eyes back in our heads any further we'd be able to see the empty Oval Office since nobody is really running the country right now. Ahem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Recommended

*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nothing says Democrats understand what poor, single mothers of color are going through in this terrible economy like having a billionaire stand up there and whine about how it's all America's fault she's super wealthy.

Yeah, that works.

Huh. Now, we can't say for sure if this letter from Oprah to Trump is real or not BUT we thought it was interesting enough to share.

Let's just call it a tie you know, since they all had to live in this sexist, racist country.

*eye roll AGAIN*

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

BUSTED! Newsweek Changes BULLS**T Headline About Trump Needing a Doctor at Rally After Getting WREKT on X

Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong

Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong

Adam Kinzinger Tries Giving GOP Voters 'Permission' to Vote for Kamala and WOW Was THAT Ever Stupid

'I Know Evil When I See It': Former Democrat Deon Joseph Shares POWERFUL Post About Why He Left the Party

=======================================================================

Tags: DNC MEGYN KELLY OPRAH OPRAH WINFREY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)
Sam J.
Chris Murphy VICIOUSLY Called Out for Taking Gaslighting to a NEW Level About Kamala Securing the Border
Sam J.
CNN's Chris Wallace Put an END to Dems Trying to Compare Biden to George Washington
Doug P.
Harpies and Heifers and Hags, OH MY! Gretch Whitmer's Video of Strong Dem Women at DNC Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
BUSTED! Newsweek Changes BULLS**T Headline About Trump Needing a Doctor at Rally After Getting WREKT on X
Sam J.
Charles C.W. Cooke Counts the Ways Politico Serves Up 'Relentless, Unmitigated Propaganda' for Dems
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement