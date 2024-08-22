BOOM --> Megyn Kelly DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Oprah Winfrey for Playing the Racist/Sexist Card

As Twitchy readers know, Oprah Winfrey showed up at last night's DNC to pretend she had it really bad here in America even though you know, she's one of the richest women in the world. Oh woe is us, how does Oprah STAND living in such a racist and sexist country?!

You know the same country that made her famous.

The same country that made her incredibly wealthy.

Her speech reminded us a bit of Michelle Obama standing up there, babbling about people who take more than they need KNOWING she and her hubby have multiple homes and are worth around $100 million.

Democrats playing oppressed so the people they're trying to sucker into voting for them and keeping them in power. And of course, the suckers are eating it up.

As they always do.

Megyn Kelly was even less impressed with Oprah than we were:

Of course Oprah had to mention the racism and misogyny she’s faced … from a country that made her world famous and a mega-billionaire and shown her enormous love and adoration. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 22, 2024

BUT AMERICA IS RACIST AND SEXIST, MEGYN.

If we rolled our eyes back in our heads any further we'd be able to see the empty Oval Office since nobody is really running the country right now. Ahem.

"I've been on the receiving end of unequal pay." pic.twitter.com/8WprGEzyb0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

I'm just saying why wouldn't a black billionaire be the perfect voice for the oppressed people of color in the racist USA?? — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 22, 2024

Nothing says Democrats understand what poor, single mothers of color are going through in this terrible economy like having a billionaire stand up there and whine about how it's all America's fault she's super wealthy.

Yeah, that works.

Huh. Now, we can't say for sure if this letter from Oprah to Trump is real or not BUT we thought it was interesting enough to share.

I can’t decide who is more oppressed. Her or the Obama’s. 😉 — Mike G (@lyncowarpig) August 22, 2024

Let's just call it a tie you know, since they all had to live in this sexist, racist country.

*eye roll AGAIN*

***

