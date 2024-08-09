REE! Not Free SPEECH! REE! Train Wreck Alyssa Milano TORCHED for Whining About Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on August 09, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Wow, it's been a minute since we last wrote about Alyssa Milano. We figured once Trump was officially in the race she'd poke out her empty little head but honestly we didn't expect her to go after Elon Musk. Then again, Elon is being very open about supporting Trump and of course, he's no longer allowing only one political side to be heard or seen on the platform and that seems to upset her bigly.

She'd rather he solved world hunger.

Considering she's a multi-millionaire, maybe she should take her own advice.

What IS IT with broads named Alyssa?

Because it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

But but but ... orange man bad ... Elon Musk bad ... REEEEE.

Even people she disagrees with, and she can't stand that.

Good point, socialists are very generous with other people's money.

