REE! Not Free SPEECH! REE! Train Wreck Alyssa Milano TORCHED for Whining About Elon Musk Buying Twitter

Wow, it's been a minute since we last wrote about Alyssa Milano. We figured once Trump was officially in the race she'd poke out her empty little head but honestly we didn't expect her to go after Elon Musk. Then again, Elon is being very open about supporting Trump and of course, he's no longer allowing only one political side to be heard or seen on the platform and that seems to upset her bigly.

She'd rather he solved world hunger.

Considering she's a multi-millionaire, maybe she should take her own advice.

Alyssa Milano is annoyed with Elon Musk for buying Twitter for 40 Billion dollars when he could have solved world hunger.



Isn't this the same Alyssa Milano that has a net worth of $10 million but still set up a go fund me account for her son’s baseball team to go on a trip pic.twitter.com/Pp7YGkJQ2j — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) August 9, 2024

What IS IT with broads named Alyssa?

Think about what all the money sent to Ukraine could have accomplished... — Traditional Thoughts (@tradthoughts) August 9, 2024

Why isn't she mad at Biden for sending Ukraine 200 billion instead of ending world hunger? — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) August 9, 2024

Because it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Why did she become an actress instead of a doctor or nurse to help people? BTW, you can't solve world hunger by throwing money at it... — Call me Ishmael5579 (@emrai62) August 9, 2024

But but but ... orange man bad ... Elon Musk bad ... REEEEE.

The point is for everyone to have free speech. — Julie Meyer (@JulieAMeyer) August 9, 2024

Even people she disagrees with, and she can't stand that.

She is so annoyed with how others spend their money.



Typical socialist. — Stephen (@Stephenin850) August 9, 2024

Good point, socialists are very generous with other people's money.

