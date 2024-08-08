SMOKING GUN --> Archived Walz Campaign Release Seals the 'Stolen Valor' Deal, Tim Walz Is a FILTHY Coward

You know a story is REALLY REALLY REALLY bad for Democrats when our pals in the media work overtime to either spin it in a different light, pretend to debunk it, accuse Republicans of POUNCING on it or what they're doing right no with the Tim Walz stolen valor nugget ... try and make it disappear.

Advertisement

Accuse the Right of spreading lies.

Luckily they can't claim we're just being racist since you know, Walz is whiter than most of us.

Of course, the more they try and make it go away the more we're going to push to make sure Americans know what a dirty, lying, scumbag Walz really is.

The media is trying to report that Tim Walz retired before he knew his unit was deploying, since he retired 2 months before his unit received “alert orders” to deploy. What they’re not telling you is that units also receive something called “warning orders” much earlier—months,… — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) August 8, 2024

His post continues:

... sometimes years in advance. Tim Walz knew his unit was deploying to Iraq, which is why he quit.

He knew.

That's why he ran like a chicken.

We know. Sorry, Democrats.

I don’t ever ask this, but please share this. I want to get the full story out there to any journalists willing to report the truth — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) August 8, 2024

Happy to get this out to our readers as well, Joel.

It's the smoking gun, if you will.

Folks, this is the smoking gun.



No matter how many Democrat apologists try to spin reality, this is from Walz's actual campaign.



Case closed. Walz is a filthy coward who abandoned his soldiers, his unit and his nation. He sat fat, dumb and happy collecting drill pay checks… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 8, 2024

Here's the archived release:

For anyone that doesn't want to hit the link. pic.twitter.com/3ws3c06wtN — 0mega6 (@noCinErik) August 8, 2024

Case closed.

Done.

Tim Walz is a drunk driving, lying, pandering, cowardly socialist.

Someone close to Kamala should remind her she is the company she keeps.

I think it's worth pointing out that it was common practice in 2005 (and other years) to stop loss a unit when deployment orders were in the works. So, not only did he turn tail - he probably had established connections to get him out of it. Something your regular Joe can't do. — Josh Birmingham (@JBirmingham503) August 8, 2024

Yeah his political career will not survive this. He was absolutely insane to step into the national spotlight knowing he had this hanging on him. — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) August 8, 2024

You'd think so BUT this is the Democrats we're talking about, you know, the party that just booted their Democratically selected presidential nominee for being too old and replacing him with an imbecile nobody voted for, so probably not.

In a world where common sense was still a thing, absolutely.

=======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)

This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families

When the Nation Called, He Quit: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim Walz Shows Us Who He REALLY Is



Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess

=======================================================================