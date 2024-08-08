Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own...
SMOKING GUN --> Archived Walz Campaign Release Seals the 'Stolen Valor' Deal, Tim Walz Is a FILTHY Coward

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

You know a story is REALLY REALLY REALLY bad for Democrats when our pals in the media work overtime to either spin it in a different light, pretend to debunk it, accuse Republicans of POUNCING on it or what they're doing right no with the Tim Walz stolen valor nugget ... try and make it disappear.

Accuse the Right of spreading lies.

Luckily they can't claim we're just being racist since you know, Walz is whiter than most of us.

Of course, the more they try and make it go away the more we're going to push to make sure Americans know what a dirty, lying, scumbag Walz really is.

His post continues:

... sometimes years in advance. Tim Walz knew his unit was deploying to Iraq, which is why he quit.

He knew.

That's why he ran like a chicken.

We know. Sorry, Democrats.

Happy to get this out to our readers as well, Joel.

It's the smoking gun, if you will.

Grateful Calvin
Here's the archived release:

Case closed.

Done.

Tim Walz is a drunk driving, lying, pandering, cowardly socialist.

Someone close to Kamala should remind her she is the company she keeps.

You'd think so BUT this is the Democrats we're talking about, you know, the party that just booted their Democratically selected presidential nominee for being too old and replacing him with an imbecile nobody voted for, so probably not.

In a world where common sense was still a thing, absolutely.

