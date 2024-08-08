The Press Is Getting Restless ... Kamala Continues to Dodge Their Questions
WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a Silent Coup Against Joe Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats really expected Americans to believe Joe Biden magically decided to drop out after he spent more than a week after the disastrous debate insisting he was in it to win it. Now, we won't go down the tinfoil path of how this all transpired after someone (we don't know much about yet) tried and failed to kill Trump BUT none of this has seemed kosher. Especially when Biden dropped out of the race on Twitter with a letter he didn't write.

Not to mention all of the rumblings we've heard about Obama threatening Joe with the 25th Amendment with Kamala's blessing.

Which makes Kamala's 'installment' all the more convenient.

We can only assume Nancy *HIC* Pelosi had some 'special water' with her lunch or something when she admitted this:

Oh really?

Huh, because that's not what she's said about Biden while he was in office.

There is something very troubling about a political party that is so open about stabbing one another in the backs while pretending they're somehow defending democracy, just putting that out there.

And they weren't in no ways TIRE! Oh wait, that was Hillary.

Never mind.

Good point. It's called plausible deniability.

They all knew and they all worked very hard to hide it until they could no longer hide it. We all know if Biden hadn't performed so TERRIBLY at that debate he'd still be their candidate. For them it's about the team the put in power, the shadow government, not the president.

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline
Sam J.
So Biden, Kamala ... it doesn't really matter as long as the candidate in question is ok with having their strings pulled by someone else.

