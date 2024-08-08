WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a Silent Coup Against Joe Biden

Democrats really expected Americans to believe Joe Biden magically decided to drop out after he spent more than a week after the disastrous debate insisting he was in it to win it. Now, we won't go down the tinfoil path of how this all transpired after someone (we don't know much about yet) tried and failed to kill Trump BUT none of this has seemed kosher. Especially when Biden dropped out of the race on Twitter with a letter he didn't write.

Advertisement

Not to mention all of the rumblings we've heard about Obama threatening Joe with the 25th Amendment with Kamala's blessing.

Which makes Kamala's 'installment' all the more convenient.

We can only assume Nancy *HIC* Pelosi had some 'special water' with her lunch or something when she admitted this:

Nancy Pelosi admits that she was, in fact, receiving calls from Democrats regarding the silent coup to remove Joe Biden as the Democrat presidential nominee:



"I've never been that impressed with [Biden's] political operation...People were calling." pic.twitter.com/UxW9h4OSG5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

Oh really?

Huh, because that's not what she's said about Biden while he was in office.

There is something very troubling about a political party that is so open about stabbing one another in the backs while pretending they're somehow defending democracy, just putting that out there.

But Jill was on Vogue, Nancy! Jill was on Vogue! — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) August 8, 2024

And they weren't in no ways TIRE! Oh wait, that was Hillary.

Never mind.

Word salad statement.

Can any democrat actually make a coherent statement? — Jjule85 Azzuro (@Jjule85A) August 8, 2024

Good point. It's called plausible deniability.

Nancy and every other democrat deceived the President's cognitive decline and should be held accountable. — TruthBTold🇺🇸 (@Blue2000The) August 8, 2024

They all knew and they all worked very hard to hide it until they could no longer hide it. We all know if Biden hadn't performed so TERRIBLY at that debate he'd still be their candidate. For them it's about the team the put in power, the shadow government, not the president.

So Biden, Kamala ... it doesn't really matter as long as the candidate in question is ok with having their strings pulled by someone else.

=======================================================================

Related:

'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline

Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size' Backfires in a SPECTACULAR Way

9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance



Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND

=======================================================================