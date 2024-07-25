Journo Reads a Whole Lot Into 'Powerful Photo' of Joe and Hunter Biden...
VIP: I Think Vance Was a Bad Choice BUT Not Bad Enough to...
Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll...
BOOP/BOP/BEEP, IT IS ON: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against...
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can...
YOU Support Them: Chris Murphy Face Plants as Pro-Hamas Protesters Burn American Flags...
Kamala Harris Cackles at Being Informed She's the Most Liberal Senator
Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American...
POLITICO: 'Republicans POUNCE' on Pro-Hamas Protesters Burning US Flags
Court Dismisses Defamation Case Brought by 'Mary Poppins of Misinformation'
DEI Is the Left's Public Policy, So It's Fair Game in the Presidential...
President Biden Campaigns From the Oval Office in Address to Nation
80-Year-Old Man Run Down and Hospitalized Over Trump Yard Sign
Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'

Democrats Keep On PrOtEcTiNg DeMoCrAcY and BLOCK Delegates from Nominating Someone OTHER Than Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on July 25, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats love and want to protect democracy so much they're pushing a virtual nomination ahead of their August convention so delegates can't vote against Kamala Harris. Yup. The same people who have spent years telling Right-leaning Americans they are dangerous to this democracy, the same people who called Trump a threat to democracy, are actually the real threat to democracy.

Advertisement

And their idiot, lemming-like voters will likely allow them to get away with it.

We suppose authoritarians are gonna authoritarian.

Look at this:

Kamala has received ZERO votes.

Biden had 14,000,000 but the elite decided that didn't matter and pushed Biden out. Let's not pretend the old man decided to kindly bow out for the good of this country. What happened to Joe reeks of Obama, Clinton, and maybe some Hollywood a-holes like George Clooney.

Her post continues:

It is a dangerous thing when the government takes over the media.

Ain't it though?

It's all for the greater good ... yadda yadda yadda.

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

ORANGE MAN BAD!

DEMOCRACY!

REEEE!

And sadly, their own voters are too damn dumb to know it.

=======================================================================

Related:

Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse

'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN

BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)

Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse
Sam J.
BOOP/BOP/BEEP, IT IS ON: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against Disney
Grateful Calvin
YOU Support Them: Chris Murphy Face Plants as Pro-Hamas Protesters Burn American Flags in D.C.
Grateful Calvin
'The Ad Writes Itself': Here are 2 'Choose a Side' Pics That MUST End Up in a Trump Commercial
Doug P.
Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American People
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement