Democrats Keep On PrOtEcTiNg DeMoCrAcY and BLOCK Delegates from Nominating Someone OTHER Than Kamala

Democrats love and want to protect democracy so much they're pushing a virtual nomination ahead of their August convention so delegates can't vote against Kamala Harris. Yup. The same people who have spent years telling Right-leaning Americans they are dangerous to this democracy, the same people who called Trump a threat to democracy, are actually the real threat to democracy.

And their idiot, lemming-like voters will likely allow them to get away with it.

We suppose authoritarians are gonna authoritarian.

Look at this:

BREAKING: DNC moves to hold 'virtual' nomination of Kamala before August convention, blocks delegates from nominating new candidate in Chicago, despite Kamala receiving zero votes — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 25, 2024

Kamala has received ZERO votes.

Biden had 14,000,000 but the elite decided that didn't matter and pushed Biden out. Let's not pretend the old man decided to kindly bow out for the good of this country. What happened to Joe reeks of Obama, Clinton, and maybe some Hollywood a-holes like George Clooney.

Is this how the powers that be installs America’s first black female president? They by-pass the primaries, force all their members to endorse the incompetence, scrub her record, and rig the election. I am afraid of the latter. It is a dangerous thing when the government takes… — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) July 25, 2024

Her post continues:

It is a dangerous thing when the government takes over the media.

Ain't it though?

Sometimes a heavy dose of Fascism is necessary to protect our sacred democracy. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 25, 2024

It's all for the greater good ... yadda yadda yadda.

ORANGE MAN BAD!

DEMOCRACY!

REEEE!

Lol “Party of Democracy” is dead — Nate Rybner (@NateRybner) July 25, 2024

And sadly, their own voters are too damn dumb to know it.

