RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump

Gosh, this poll doesn't look good for Kamala Harris. Hey, we don't mean THAT sort of 'pole,' get your mind out of the gutter. *snort*

This poll is not great for our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party now that Biden has allegedly withdrawn from the campaign. Adding insult to injury, keep in mind this poll was done by a progressive/Democrat group.

Yeah. Ouch.

Take a look a those numbers:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: @ppppolls for Progress Action Fund (Dem)



PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump: 51% (+6)

🟦 Harris: 45%

—

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump: 52% (+8)

🟦 Harris: 44%

—

MICHIGAN

🟥 Trump: 48% (+2)

🟦 Harris: 46%

—

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump: 49% (+1)

🟦 Harris: 48%

—

#206 (1.4/3.0) | N=2,219 RV | July… pic.twitter.com/DYuRcV3Wyg — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 22, 2024

Considering this is a Dem poll, she should honestly be up by far more ... that she is not spells trouble.

We knew she was unpopular but we thought she'd at least get a bigger bump out of the gate after Biden stepped down.

No one serious actually likes her. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) July 22, 2024

She is quite unlikable.

Why don't the Dems just refuse to run a candidate at this point? — Bill Anham 🐊 (@AnhamBill) July 22, 2024

Because orange man bad, dude.

That is a dem poll??? Not good — Patty (@pattyisright) July 22, 2024

Well, technically it's GREAT if you're a Trump supporter.

Just sayin'.

EV landslide for Trump. Also, Harris has no path to 270 without PA and that is her worst state out of the three rust belt states. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) July 22, 2024

Let us pray.

Keep in mind, they are in a honeymoon period. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) July 22, 2024

EXACTLY. If she's going to go over it's going to be now ... and she's not.

Oh you mean swapping out for the DEI pick doesn’t change the outcome? What a shocker — Livesimplecolorado (@oldchickrules) July 22, 2024

We shall see.

