RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Gosh, this poll doesn't look good for Kamala Harris. Hey, we don't mean THAT sort of 'pole,' get your mind out of the gutter. *snort*

This poll is not great for our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party now that Biden has allegedly withdrawn from the campaign. Adding insult to injury, keep in mind this poll was done by a progressive/Democrat group.

Yeah. Ouch.

Take a look a those numbers:

Considering this is a Dem poll, she should honestly be up by far more ... that she is not spells trouble.

We knew she was unpopular but we thought she'd at least get a bigger bump out of the gate after Biden stepped down. 

She is quite unlikable.

Because orange man bad, dude.

Well, technically it's GREAT if you're a Trump supporter.

Just sayin'.

Let us pray.

EXACTLY. If she's going to go over it's going to be now ... and she's not.

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
We shall see.

Related:

AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women to Get a Black Woman Elected

Let Us All Be UNBURDENED As We Experience the Passage of Time With Hilarious Kamala Harris Meme Thread

LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twitter/X LEGEND

*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'

Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

