Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Awww yes, Biden supporters seem to be going through the stages of grief.

We almost feel sorry for them, almost.

For example, many of them are in denial about just how bad Biden has always been, even way back in 2020. Lots and lots of us tried to tell Democrats Biden was a mess then, but the media screamed about democracy and insisted Joe had a stutter and HOW DARE we pick on the kindly old man who fights through a speech impediment.

And idgits bought it.

Case in point:

this is not the guy we voted for in 2020 — @jason (@Jason) July 11, 2024

Bro.

Yes, that is the same guy you voted for in 2020. He's always been a bully, a liar, a fake, and a fraud. It's just harder for him to hide it now that he's also a mess mentally. Granted, he was a mess mentally in 2020 but we digress.

Literally everyone on the other side of the aisle told you what and who he was.



You just didn't listen. — Jeff Richman 🎃🎄 (@jcrichman) July 11, 2024

Narrator: It was the guy they voted for. — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) July 12, 2024

It basically is but you pretended it wasn’t — Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 12, 2024

A lot can happen to someone who is sick and elderly in 4 years.. it would’ve been great if you could’ve known before the primary, but the media lied to you, and now the same media wants you to believe them. What else could they have lied about? — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) July 12, 2024

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Fool you once, shame on them. Fool you twice?

Bro, wake up.

