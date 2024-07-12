WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein
Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are...
Salon Writing a Piece About the Prospects of a Special Counsel Investigating Clarence...
Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' Duri...
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap...
ABC News: Democrat Congressman Says Biden 'Seemed Altered' at Juneteenth Event

Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on July 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Awww yes, Biden supporters seem to be going through the stages of grief.

We almost feel sorry for them, almost.

For example, many of them are in denial about just how bad Biden has always been, even way back in 2020. Lots and lots of us tried to tell Democrats Biden was a mess then, but the media screamed about democracy and insisted Joe had a stutter and HOW DARE we pick on the kindly old man who fights through a speech impediment.

Advertisement

And idgits bought it.

Case in point:

Bro.

Yes, that is the same guy you voted for in 2020. He's always been a bully, a liar, a fake, and a fraud. It's just harder for him to hide it now that he's also a mess mentally. Granted, he was a mess mentally in 2020 but we digress.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Fool you once, shame on them. Fool you twice? 

Bro, wake up.

======================================================================

Recommended

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Related:

BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF Joe Stays in the Race

Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)

Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden

Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb

HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN LEFTIES 2020 ELECTION 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Doug P.
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF Joe Stays in the Race
Sam J.
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at Trump's Presser Mockery
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics) Doug P.
Advertisement