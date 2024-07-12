BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF Joe Stays in the Race

If this doesn't end Biden's campaign we're not sure anything will.

Wow.

Watch:

Tens of million in donations frozen if Biden stays at the top of the ticket. Gosh, if only the Democrats could have known Biden was such a mess mentally they could have avoided all of this.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

They knew.

They know.

But now they have to figure out how to get around the fact that they LIED about his condition in the first place to use him as some sort of figurehead while his unelected team ran the country. We're certainly not experts but this does not seem like a good thing for the Democratic Party.

In fact, words like treason and coup and oh, we dunno, INSURRECTION come to mind.

It's glorious 😂

It's something unlike anything we've ever seen before. Politics has always been dirty but this is ... beyond dirty. Evil? Corrupt?

He wont drop out

To this point, we're not sure Jill or Hunter will let him withdraw. That gravy train is pretty tasty.

The conversation @megynkelly is having right now on her show with @michaeljknowles is really intriguing. Michael believes the press is going to make Biden's image look so bad he is forced to resign.

Considering the media built him up and lied to millions of people so they'd vote for them we suppose it only makes sense that they'd be the ones to take him down.

That being said, this donor piece seems like a PRETTY big deal. We'll keep an eye on it.

