Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on July 11, 2024
CNN

Drew Holden is truly the master of all receipts and threads.

Nobody comes close to him in the Twittersphere when it comes to holding people accountable ... especially the media. This thread of receipts showing how hard the mainstream media worked to protect Biden BEFORE the debate is one of his best.

Unless of course you're Joe Biden or the media that carried your water for years and years.

Take a look:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

We lost count of the number of times we mocked them for telling people not to believe their lying eyes.

Jimmy Kimmel is someone you can trust.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

The stutter none of us ever heard about until it became a viable excuse for his mumbling and lying.

Noble fact-checkers.

That is hilarious.

The memo clearly went out.

He's not fit to stand trial BUT he's totally ok to run the country.

Totally.

Oopsie!

Don't worry that this man has the nuclear codes ... TRUMP BAD!

A woke comms professor.

Wow.

Of course.

Look at Joe ride his bike! 

Look at Joe fall down!

But he's just so energetic!

They're definitely in CYA territory these days.

HA HA HA HA 

They are nothing more than propaganda.

And they know they've been caught.

BINGO.

Oh, we believe it.

Oof.

Alternative universe anyone?

Don't worry, Drew, we'll be sure to mention it to George the next time he has lunch with us.

Heh.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA DREW HOLDEN

