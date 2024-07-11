Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden in DAMNING Thread

Drew Holden is truly the master of all receipts and threads.

Nobody comes close to him in the Twittersphere when it comes to holding people accountable ... especially the media. This thread of receipts showing how hard the mainstream media worked to protect Biden BEFORE the debate is one of his best.

Unless of course you're Joe Biden or the media that carried your water for years and years.

🧵THREAD🧵



Biden’s disastrous debate performance brought to a screeching halt a multi-year campaign from the media to present the president as mentally fit.



Do you really remember how hard the press pushed you not to trust your lyin’ eyes on Biden’s decline?



Start here ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Take a look:

I suspect most of you remember the allegations from the White House that videos showing Biden behaving erratically were “cheap fakes.”



The media rushed to repeat this claim. Look at the extent @nytimes went to say you didn’t see anything and that Biden was fine. pic.twitter.com/DFiFC6w7ZG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Perhaps the wildest was @washingtonpost, who gave “Four Pinocchio’s” to videos showing Biden displaying cognitive problems, dismissing them as fakes, “pernicious” efforts “to reinforce an existing stereotype.”



Part of their defense was that Biden “doesn’t dance.”



Really. pic.twitter.com/1QfSwkJv5U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Just look at this headline from @AP.



And it only gets worse from there.



Again, your lyin eyes are the problem. Not Biden. Allegedly. pic.twitter.com/9Hs5I0WKCt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

We lost count of the number of times we mocked them for telling people not to believe their lying eyes.

@AP took specific issue with one supposed “fake”: a video where Biden freezes and needs to be led off a stage.



The video looks brutal.



But why would you believe what you can see, rather than Biden’s and Jimmy Kimmel’s comms teams? pic.twitter.com/neIRJjjqoy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel is someone you can trust.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

The stutter none of us ever heard about until it became a viable excuse for his mumbling and lying.

@NBCNews lamented how hard all these deceptive “cheap fakes” were for our noble fact checkers. pic.twitter.com/PXWoA0su6Q — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Noble fact-checkers.

That is hilarious.

But this headline was everywhere.



An obviously dubious statement from a White House official was repeated as gospel truth.



Here’s @ABC, @NBCNews, @thedailybeast and @CNN. pic.twitter.com/v8Z0WFhqR2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

The memo clearly went out.

Really. I’m not exaggerating. There are even more at my full write up (link is in bio) but here’s another four boxer courtesy of @washingtonpost, @CBSNews, @Salon and @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/CWE7Sn2kqx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

But what you may have forgotten are the ways that this was just the latest attempt from the press to hide the fact that the president might lack the mental wherewithal to execute the duties of his office.



Remember the special counsel report on Biden’s documents? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

He's not fit to stand trial BUT he's totally ok to run the country.

Totally.

@washingtonpost claimed that what had been disclosed about Biden was just like anyone mixing up the names of their children.



Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/aEtV2nBaKp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Oopsie!

It was a popular refrain. Here’s @AP doing the same. Just like mixing up your kids’ names!



How silly! Even the leader of the free world does it! pic.twitter.com/j0BKWEWGg6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Don't worry that this man has the nuclear codes ... TRUMP BAD!

@CNN assured us that it was nothing to worry about, Biden was fine, especially at his age.



They quoted a comms professor as their authoritative source. pic.twitter.com/4GgZn3wde2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

A woke comms professor.

These built off longstanding claims that criticism of Biden’s mental capacity were “ageist.”



Here’s @TIME pushing that claim repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/5fYSUDIfFm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Wow.

Of course.

Perhaps the richest of them all came last year from @nytimes.



Biden was so spry and vigorous that his young staff couldn’t keep up! Everyone was saying so!



It reads like North Korean propaganda. pic.twitter.com/C5GAcgzMOE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Look at Joe ride his bike!

Look at Joe fall down!

But he's just so energetic!

The debate dashed this narrative that the press had worked so hard to build. Biden has lost even the editorial boards of @nytimes, @BostonGlobe and more. pic.twitter.com/YtnUL2TuH7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

They're definitely in CYA territory these days.

It’s time, the press laments, to move on. And maybe we should’ve seen this coming.



I don’t think it’s a mystery why this topic wasn’t covered well, @CNN pic.twitter.com/hmdQtWo35a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

That isn’t to say that some outlets haven’t maintained the fiction.



Biden had a cold at the debate. That was the problem, they claimed. I won’t let @CBSNews, @axios, and @NBCNews forget. pic.twitter.com/8JIhyrWmYz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

HA HA HA HA

It should go without saying, but the media actively working to hide from the American people that the commander and chief is exhibiting signs of serious cognitive decline is an enormous problem.



As I conclude in my newsletter (again, link in bio): pic.twitter.com/yqPPOkHbIO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

They are nothing more than propaganda.

And they know they've been caught.

And that the press, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say, pushed this fiction to give one side a leg up in the election?



I think the media’s word for that is “election interference” — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

BINGO.

I know it’s hard to believe, but there are many more examples of the media covering for Biden’s mental state than what I could fit in this thread.



Full write up is at my newsletter, @Holden_Court. Link is here: https://t.co/mbsq4onvpC pic.twitter.com/Kf4rVZi9DR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Oh, we believe it.

Some of these side by sides are just brutal. pic.twitter.com/WSp9axQpNg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Oof.

I’m very curious how these two NYT headlines can exist in the same universe pic.twitter.com/4YdlcRfQZJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Alternative universe anyone?

If anyone here is friends with George Clooney please let him know! — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 10, 2024

Don't worry, Drew, we'll be sure to mention it to George the next time he has lunch with us.

Heh.

