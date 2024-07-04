THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden

You love to see a comedian like Rob Schneider getting out there and saying the things far too many people in the entertainment industry refuse to say because they're scared of the Hollywood machine shutting them down. Luckily, many comedians have started figuring out that bending the knee to the woke/sjw machine is killing not only their jobs, but the comedy industry in general.

Not to mention, Schneider was able to nuke Biden while sharing a fairly helpful reminder as well.

Take a gander:

Eat your vegetables.

Good.

Don't elect them.

Even better.

Oof.

Ok, THAT'S not funny.

Are you all sensing a theme here? Because we are.

Well I don't eat vegetables & certainly not electing any. I guess that puts me ahead of the curve. 🤣 — Mr. Jason Voorhees (@guy45acp) July 3, 2024

Doooood, you've gotta eat your veggies.

Harsh but valid… and definitely a good reminder to eat your fruits and veggies! Preferably before disease sets in! — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 2, 2024

See?

Even the doctor says it's a good reminder to eat your fruits and veggies ... and if Rob can dunk on the vegetable in the Oval Office while doing something nice for everyone else, that's a win.

Heh.

YOU CAN DO IT !!!!! — Steve Helms (@stevehelmsband) July 2, 2024

We see what he did there.

And fin.

