POLITICO Rubs Salt in Team Biden's Wound With Piece About Biden's Aides Being 'SCARED S**TLESS' of Him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Welp, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Biden and his campaign this week (and the end of last week). Granted, things weren't exactly going well for Sleepy Joe before the first presidential debate but at least his own party and the leftist media could pretend he wasn't an animatronic on steroids. Seems he's fair game though now after his performance at the debate when no amount of 'support (drugs, cough cough) or edits could save him.

Keep in mind as you continue to watch this meltdown of epic proportions that Joe didn't magically get worse, he's been this way for years.

Even POLITICO is dumping on the guy:

Many older people who suffer memory loss or who have other mental issues are often hard to be around and even scary because they can lose their tempers so easily. And again, it's not like Joe Biden was ever really a nice guy.

He's always been a bully.

Right? He's usually so kind and friendly.

Totally unlike him.

Grandpa Joe.

Uncle Joe.

He's just Joe, and he's an a-hole.

Dude has always been a jerk.

This is nothing new.

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
He's not a nice guy.

He's not a good guy.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER on Dishonest Politicians
Amy Curtis
Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to 'Take Trump Out' (Watch)
Sam J.
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY He is Still Sick
justmindy
DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose White Man Over Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
