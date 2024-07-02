POLITICO Rubs Salt in Team Biden's Wound With Piece About Biden's Aides Being 'SCARED S**TLESS' of Him

Welp, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Biden and his campaign this week (and the end of last week). Granted, things weren't exactly going well for Sleepy Joe before the first presidential debate but at least his own party and the leftist media could pretend he wasn't an animatronic on steroids. Seems he's fair game though now after his performance at the debate when no amount of 'support (drugs, cough cough) or edits could save him.

Keep in mind as you continue to watch this meltdown of epic proportions that Joe didn't magically get worse, he's been this way for years.

Even POLITICO is dumping on the guy:

I love the “oh Joe Biden is a nice man & Trump is a bully” talk. Here’s @politico on Biden’s debate briefing, where people are “scared sh*tless” to be near him:https://t.co/ub2zN8KX8A pic.twitter.com/Bgj6KinG0E — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 2, 2024

Many older people who suffer memory loss or who have other mental issues are often hard to be around and even scary because they can lose their tempers so easily. And again, it's not like Joe Biden was ever really a nice guy.

He's always been a bully.

You don't say... pic.twitter.com/wfWv7aTTIT — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) July 2, 2024

Right? He's usually so kind and friendly.

Totally unlike him.

Media did a great job selling "Grandpa Joe" to a lot of people. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) July 2, 2024

Grandpa Joe.

Uncle Joe.

He's just Joe, and he's an a-hole.

I have NO idea where the "nice guy" Biden came from. In virtually every picture of him he's scowling, yelling and angry. He's *always* been a mean, angry, racist SOB. — JD (@m5drummer) July 2, 2024

Dude has always been a jerk.

Here's a little sample of "Joe the Nice Guy". pic.twitter.com/ohlwMmbLwe — Theia (@Theia_Seeks) July 2, 2024

This is nothing new.

@JoeBiden is not a nice man. He’s a racist and always has been. He didn’t want his kids going to school with black children, and he eulogized a KKK buddy.



For heaven’s sake, he has a granddaughter he’s never even met! pic.twitter.com/zVgF8tSbhs — 🎗️Brooke Weiss, Notorious TERF & rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) July 2, 2024

He's not a nice guy.

He's not a good guy.

And that's the truth.

