DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose White Man Over Kamala (Watch)

As the Democrat Party tries to figure out what the Hell to do with the messy Biden bed they've made (and likely have to sleep in - sorry for the visual, lol), we're hearing a good bit about who might replace Biden and of course, nobody wants Kamala Harris because she is even more unpopular than Biden.

Advertisement

And considering at this point Biden is less popular than gas station sushi that's been sitting outside in the summer sun, that's not a good thing.

Unless you're a Republican in which case this is all funny AF.

We wondered what would happen if they overlooked Kamala for a rich white man like Gavin Newsom ... and it ain't good.

Watch:

‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up': Delegate Warns Black Women Will Destroy Dems If They Choose 'White Man Over Kamala' pic.twitter.com/gzxMozxOpz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2024

They are quote, 'Gon' blow the party up'. Gosh, sounds like our pals in Democrat Party are really having a hard time.

That really sounds bad. Yikes.

Ha.

HA ha

HA HA HA HA HA.

Gotta love the fact that picking Kamala for her skin color and sex is officially backfiring on Biden and Democrats. Talk about schadenfreude on steroids.

Imagine your life being totally controlled and driven by the color of a person's skin.



This woman is what a racist looks like, and sounds like. pic.twitter.com/Iri5dlYBxa — TheRealJohnnyBravo (@BouchellJohn) July 2, 2024

That is literally the Democrat Party in a nutshell - emphasis on the nut.

See what we did there?

She's not even black... she's Indian last I checked. — BionicZionist (@BionicZionist) July 2, 2024

The dem convention is gonna be lit — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) July 2, 2024

Wonder if they'll put fences up around it.

Heh.

.

So much Entertainment value.

.

Don't stop... — Scott Burgess (@XScottBurgess) July 2, 2024

We are running out of popcorn ... and November is still four months away!

Better run out and get some more.

======================================================================

Related:

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab Yer Popcorn

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab Yer Popcorn

New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden on Today's Front Page and DAAAMN

Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in NY After SCOTUS Ruling

Joe Is NOT a Good Man: However Bad You Think Biden Is, This Detailed Thread Proves He's SO MUCH Worse

=======================================================================