HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion...
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of...
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy...
First Day of Summer Brings With It Media Shifting Into Climate Change Propaganda...
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART...
THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids...
Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off...
Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America...
Will Justice Barrett Restore Donald Trump’s Gun Rights? Or Hunter Biden’s? (A Deep...
Guardian: Disillusioned Muslims Asking Themselves If They Belong in Europe and UK
New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'
Pastor Wants to See How Many Proud Patriots Condemn His Juneteenth Statement
First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on June 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Anyone else feel like they're in a constant state of taking crazy pills? Common sense tells us that men and women are different. 

That's not sexist.

That's not mean.

Advertisement

That's not fascist.

It's REALITY.

And by default, men are stronger than women and should have zero place in their sports, spaces, and/or experiences even if they're confused and like to play dress-up. It's crazy that Senator John Kennedy has to explain this very basic concept to his fellow Democrat Senators, but here we are.

In other words, men don't belong in women's sports.

This ain't rocket science. Well, it's science ... you know what, never mind..

Simple.

Yeah, that too.

Recommended

HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ding ding ding.

Let's be fair, they already have their heads in the sand.

He just made them dig deeper.

======================================================================

Related:

BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech

GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids to Private School

Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off Loans Is BRUTAL

Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America First and She Just Can't DEEEAL

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS MEN SENATORS WOMEN JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech
Sam J.
Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off Loans Is BRUTAL
Sam J.
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of Biden's Open Border?
Doug P.
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point
Sam J.
THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids to Private School
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement