THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)

Anyone else feel like they're in a constant state of taking crazy pills? Common sense tells us that men and women are different.

That's not sexist.

That's not mean.

That's not fascist.

It's REALITY.

And by default, men are stronger than women and should have zero place in their sports, spaces, and/or experiences even if they're confused and like to play dress-up. It's crazy that Senator John Kennedy has to explain this very basic concept to his fellow Democrat Senators, but here we are.

Girls’ lungs are 12% smaller than boys’ lungs. Their hearts are 14% smaller.



That gives boys a clear edge in endurance sports. pic.twitter.com/cGieBNHDpE — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 19, 2024

In other words, men don't belong in women's sports.

Boys' legs are longer, shoulders broader, reach is farther, which gives them the advantage over girls in swimming. — angry raccoon in the forest (@jimmy_j43597) June 20, 2024

This ain't rocket science. Well, it's science ... you know what, never mind..

Following the science!



Men should not never be allowed in women sports. — Joseph Magnani (@JosephMagnani1) June 20, 2024

Simple.

And for those same biological reasons, WOMEN should NOT be DRAFTED to replace combat casualties on the battle field! — Citizen Jane🐊 (@CivicViewPoint) June 19, 2024

Yeah, that too.

And it’s precisely why you don’t see biological women competing in men’s sports. — tjmurphy50 (@tjmurphy501) June 20, 2024

Ding ding ding.

You just made Democrats stick their heads in the sand. — E-Murderhornet the most MAGA murder hornet (@emurderhornet) June 20, 2024

Let's be fair, they already have their heads in the sand.

He just made them dig deeper.

