Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag

Boy oh boy, our pals on the Left are officially getting desperate. Hey, after what we witnessed from Biden this morning (we're still not convinced the man didn't have some sort of bathroom emergency), we're not at all surprised. Democrats trying to pass legislation for an issue that doesn't exist so they can pretend the issue does exist so they can accuse Republicans of not caring about the particular issue that doesn't exist is pure Democrat, through and through.

Seems they want women to believe that Republicans are going to ban contraception.

Even though, you know, the party has been fighting for years (decades?) to make the pill over the counter ...

Welp, of course their silly bill didn't pass so the toadies are out front and center on social media claiming Republicans will do NOTHING to protect birth control. They even came up with a cute little hashtag, #HandsOffMyBirthControl.

Well, a man did.

No, really.

Guess it all started here.

SOCIAL MEDIA RALLY: We need all hands on deck for this one!



Please repost with the hashtag #HandsOffMyBirthControl



Republicans in Congress are going to try to block a bill safeguarding our right to contraception TODAY.



Toolkit below. Let's get LOUD.https://t.co/K6RjJShLsr — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 5, 2024

Now, there are plenty of women on this tag preening on and on about The Handmaid's Tale (we really wish they'd read another book) but the loudest voices are coming from MEN.

They seem very worried about not being able to get their birth control pills.

Heh.

First they came for abortion access.

Then they came for IVF.

NEXT, they're coming for contraceptives.



WHERE DOES IT END?

End Republicans' conquest for control.#HandsOffMyBirthControl pic.twitter.com/rvS4Bd8B7e — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 5, 2024

Good ol' Brooklyn Dad. He even used a lame 'diverse' women's meme ... hope they paid him well for that one.

But wait, there's more!

How many Republicans just voted to protect access to birth control???



NONE. ZERO. ZIP. ZILCH. NADA.#HandsOffMyBirthControl



pic.twitter.com/7LHBJwsowS — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) June 5, 2024

Why would they vote to protect access to birth control when birth control is legal and accessible everywhere?

These people hate that we had a sexual revolution in the 60’s and that women had a choice to have relations out of wedlock or not, especially Heritage Foundation. Now they can’t keep their f**king #HandsOffMyBirthControl VOTE🗳️every Republican out! Watch!👇pic.twitter.com/gfXGfgaTm3 — Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) June 5, 2024

You know the face you make when your dog is staring at you eating a piece of string cheese and starts whining because you don't really want to share your string cheese? Yup, just made that same face.

BREAKING: 39 Republicans just blocked ALL of America's right to contraception.



Hell no.



Spread their shame.pic.twitter.com/iFSjtbdnLg — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 5, 2024

Jon Cooper is a liar.

Nobody blocked ALL of America's right to contraception.

Dimwad.

It's time to stand up against Republican attacks on birth control - this is a basic healthcare right for all Americans. #HandsOffMyBirthControl pic.twitter.com/xwLHRYPIsC — (((Alan Rosenblatt, PhD))) (@DrDigiPol) June 6, 2024

What Republican attacks on birth control, ALAN?

Trump and his MAGA Republican enablers attempts to ban birth control show a complete disregard for women's health and autonomy. We will stop them! #HandsOffMyBirthControl pic.twitter.com/vUhJNexlCr — Aaron Black (@ABlackPolitical) June 5, 2024

Uh huh.

🚨MAGA Republicans want to control our bodies



Call them out👇 (202) 224-3121



#HandsOffMyBirthControl pic.twitter.com/0zU7vOnbkK — Alex Wall (@AlexBWall) June 5, 2024

Bro. Trust us. Nobody wants to control your body.

