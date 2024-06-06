'WTF Are You Talking About?' Piers Morgan Goes Off on Ovarian Cancer Action for Claiming Men Have Ovaries

Did you know that a group specifically focused on Ovarian Cancer thinks that men have ovaries?

Yup.

Hey, welcome to 2024 where everyone and everything is irretrievably stupid. YAY!

Look at this insanity:

Did you know that anyone with ovaries, regardless of gender identity, can be at risk for ovarian cancer?



Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer? 🏳️‍🌈#PrideMonth #OvarianCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/RsoXcjhAAw — Ovarian Cancer Action (@OvarianCancerUK) June 4, 2024

Men cannot get ovarian cancer.

Men do not have ovaries.

Thanks for coming to our Ted Talk.

Piers Morgan freaked OUT on them. Heh:

What the hell are you talking about? Only WOMEN have ovaries, and if you think men do too then you should be nowhere near public health. https://t.co/rpHgklS89y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2024

Annnnd they locked down replies.

But as you all know, dear Twitchy readers, that doesn't stop people from quote-tweeting them and boy howdy, did they EVER quote-tweet them.

You won't make ovarian cancer a survivable disease waffling obfuscating bullshit like this. Women get ovarian cancer, and you are prioritising signalling your adherence to a ridiculous belief system over saving their lives. Beyond shameful. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 5, 2024

No, men cannot get ovarian cancer.

Gender identity doesn’t get ovarian cancer, women’s bodies do.

Did you know anyone with funding can lose their funding? That erasing women will bite you in the ovary?

You damage revenue with this. I’d never give you a penny. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) June 5, 2024

As a man, I can say this made my ovaries hurt. Could it be cancer? — clownfish are clowns (@damomen76) June 5, 2024

We see what he did there.

The answer was no, BTW.



Men cannot get ovarian cancer as they do not have ovaries. — Sgt K 'Charge Your Paddles' Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) June 5, 2024

Simple.

Did you know that only females have ovaries? And that the word for adult human females is "woman"? — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) June 5, 2024

Minds.

Blown.

