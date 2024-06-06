Senator Kennedy Delivers an Ultimatum to FBI Director Wray
Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands...
You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame...
Star Wars Actress Openly Taking Joy in Ruining the Franchise for Millions of...
Off Her MEDS! Sen. Patty Murray Goes THERE in Desperate Post LYING About...
Maybe These Brutal Poll Numbers Are the Reason Biden's Pretending to Toughen Border...
ZERO Impact: Bill Melugin Drops DAMNING Receipts Showing How USELESS Biden's 'Secure Borde...
Wrong Answers ONLY to Question About Joe Biden Rushing Away from D-Day Event...
'This Is Sick': Hillary Clinton Decided D-Day Anniversary Would Be a Good Time...
Dr. Phil Challenges Biden: Drop All Legal Attacks on Trump Now
GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cycl...
Another Day, Another Town Meeting Where Residents Express Anger Over Policies THEY Voted...
Andrew McCabe Whining About How Scared FBI Employees are of Trump Goes HILARIOUSLY...
Biden's D-Day Address in Normandy Goes From Cringe to Downright OMG-WTF in More...

'WTF Are You Talking About?' Piers Morgan Goes Off on Ovarian Cancer Action for Claiming Men Have Ovaries

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on June 06, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Did you know that a group specifically focused on Ovarian Cancer thinks that men have ovaries?

Yup.

Hey, welcome to 2024 where everyone and everything is irretrievably stupid. YAY!

Advertisement

Look at this insanity:

Men cannot get ovarian cancer.

Men do not have ovaries.

Thanks for coming to our Ted Talk.

Piers Morgan freaked OUT on them. Heh:

Annnnd they locked down replies. 

But as you all know, dear Twitchy readers, that doesn't stop people from quote-tweeting them and boy howdy, did they EVER quote-tweet them.

Recommended

You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump
Sam J.
Advertisement

We see what he did there.

Simple.

Minds.

Blown.

======================================================================

Related:

You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump

Wrong Answers ONLY to Question About Joe Biden Rushing Away from D-Day Event Turns Into HILARIOUS Thread

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL

Andrew McCabe Whining About How Scared FBI Employees are of Trump Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Watch)

Biden's D-Day Address in Normandy Goes From Cringe to Downright OMG-WTF in More Ways Than ONE (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: PIERS MORGAN TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump
Sam J.
Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag
Sam J.
GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL
Sam J.
Senator Kennedy Delivers an Ultimatum to FBI Director Wray
Twitchy Video
Wrong Answers ONLY to Question About Joe Biden Rushing Away from D-Day Event Turns Into HILARIOUS Thread
Sam J.
Off Her MEDS! Sen. Patty Murray Goes THERE in Desperate Post LYING About the Failed Contraception Bill
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump Sam J.
Advertisement