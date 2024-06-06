ZERO Impact: Bill Melugin Drops DAMNING Receipts Showing How USELESS Biden's 'Secure Border' EO Really Is

About that super tough Executive Order Biden felt he was FORCED to put in place because the evil Republicans wouldn't pass the crap Senate bill that didn't actually secure the border because they knew Schumer sat on legislation from the House that would secure the border ...

Yeah, it's a nothing burger.

We know you know that we know you knew that but still.

Seeing this from Bill Melugin just seals the deal.

BREAKING: Mass illegal crossing of approximately 200 from around the world just happened here in Jacumba, CA. Day number two of Biden’s executive order - & we see zero impact here at the border. Large groups continue to cross without fear here in San Diego sector. pic.twitter.com/iQiqvoIxyb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2024

... continue to cross without fear.

Ya' don't say.

Just talked to some of them. Countries include China, Mauritania, India, Peru, & many others. pic.twitter.com/ePDmR6qCLb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2024

China.

Of course.

Gosh, this is shocking.

Oh wait, no.

The ability to control a border is one of the defining features of a country.



The Biden Admin has decided the US effectively has no border.



Have no border for long enough, and eventually you have no country. — David McCune (@davidemccune) June 6, 2024

With Biden’s new Executive Order, every one of them will still be able to walk right over…as long as they say the magic words “I’m afraid.”



…which they’re already instructed to do by the NGO’s that illegally organized and facilitated their trips. — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) June 6, 2024

That would be so crazy… to just show up at some country without travel papers, luggage, or anything really. I wish a reporter would go undercover as an illegal and report what it’s like. — ALM🇺🇸 (@amylmaclellan) June 6, 2024

For whatever reason, America looking to protect its borders somehow makes us xenophobes or racists or some other hateful term the Left likes to throw around when they're shaming us for trying to secure our borders.

Wonder if they'll ever figure it out?

