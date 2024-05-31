WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty

At this point we have to wonder if Trump will have to list Alvin Bragg and Merchan as in-kind donations when he wins in November. Hey, we knew Trump's approval would likely go up after the verdict (it has gone up every time these a-holes filed a new indictment against him so why not?) but this is more than even we thought.

We thought maybe a three-point bump?

But nope ... it's more.

🚨 Donald Trump gets a SIX-POINT bump in approval after being found guilty on 34 counts according to snap Daily Mail poll: 'I think it was a waste of taxpayer money' https://t.co/UvwpQbAB7C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

Have we mentioned Democrats woke up the sleeping lion because you guys, DEMOCRATS HAVE WOKEN UP THE SLEEPING LION.

From The Daily Mail:

Teflon Don rides again, according to an exclusive snap poll for DailyMail.com which found that the guilty verdict in Manhattan only improved the former president's standing with likely voters ahead of the 2024 election. Of those who said the 34 guilty counts had changed their view of Donald Trump, 22 percent said they now had a more favorable rating compared with 16 percent who said they viewed him more negatively. That six-point net positive result is another sign of the way the businessman-turned-politician seems able to ride out crises that would sink anyone else. In a tight election, it could be enough to get him across the finish line.

Read that again - even in a tight election this could be enough to get him over the finish line. We're not convinced it's all that tight ... have you guys seen Joe's approval numbers? Yikes.

Given the conviction probably hasn't tanked Trump's numbers...



There is a very strong chance Leftoids will be unable to stop themselves from doubling down on this...and get sucked even further into the Banana Republic pit. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 31, 2024

Great campaign move by democrats for Trump — RAZY 👩‍⚕️🦋 (@Razyreality) May 31, 2024

This. ^

6 POINT BUMP since last night! WOW! https://t.co/7Qahj7uer2 — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) May 31, 2024

First polling after the convictions:



Donald Trump gets a 6 point bump https://t.co/QVSRkeU9HE — ASGI Guy (@AsgiGuy) May 31, 2024

So very telling.

Buckle up, Democrats.

