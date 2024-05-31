Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who...
WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on May 31, 2024
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

At this point we have to wonder if Trump will have to list Alvin Bragg and Merchan as in-kind donations when he wins in November. Hey, we knew Trump's approval would likely go up after the verdict (it has gone up every time these a-holes filed a new indictment against him so why not?) but this is more than even we thought.

Advertisement

We thought maybe a three-point bump?

But nope ... it's more.

Have we mentioned Democrats woke up the sleeping lion because you guys, DEMOCRATS HAVE WOKEN UP THE SLEEPING LION.

From The Daily Mail:

Teflon Don rides again, according to an exclusive snap poll for DailyMail.com which found that the guilty verdict in Manhattan only improved the former president's standing with likely voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Of those who said the 34 guilty counts had changed their view of Donald Trump, 22 percent said they now had a more favorable rating compared with 16 percent who said they viewed him more negatively.

That six-point net positive result is another sign of the way the businessman-turned-politician seems able to ride out crises that would sink anyone else.

In a tight election, it could be enough to get him across the finish line.

Read that again - even in a tight election this could be enough to get him over the finish line. We're not convinced it's all that tight ... have you guys seen Joe's approval numbers? Yikes.

Advertisement

This. ^

So very telling.

Buckle up, Democrats.

======================================================================

Related:

Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)

'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left

EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF

Planned Parenthood Posts About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF

And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)

======================================================================

