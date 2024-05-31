Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who Ever SUCKED

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

In case you missed it, Michael Cohen is not surprised Trump was found guilty.

And gosh, he'd know since he played his part, right?

*cough cough*

Oh calm DOWN Google, we're just making a joke.

Advertisement

Totally a joke.

At Cohen's expense:

From ABC News:

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Friday morning, Cohen said that his 21 hours on the stand during the trial was incredibly tough.

“Whether it was on direct or on cross-examination, the whole thing was very tough,” Cohen said. “It was emotionally draining. You have to be perfect. I knew that any mistake that I made would … become the topic of conversation that would just explode. And so I really just needed to stay focused. It wasn't easy with Todd Blanche. He's a meanderer as it goes to questioning.”

Awww, 21 hours on the stand? 

When he admitted to stealing from Trump?

Sure, ABC, make Cohen the victim. If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see Washington D.C. from our office.

Oh no, they won't be doing that.

ABC News got exactly what they wanted.

Michael Cohen got exactly what he wanted.

Biden got exactly what he wanted.

The last thing the mainstream media wants to do is connect any dots around this kangaroo court.

