Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who Ever SUCKED

In case you missed it, Michael Cohen is not surprised Trump was found guilty.

And gosh, he'd know since he played his part, right?

*cough cough*

Oh calm DOWN Google, we're just making a joke.

Totally a joke.

At Cohen's expense:

NEW: Michael Cohen says he is "not surprised" that former Pres. Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony charges in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on @GMA Friday morning. https://t.co/qNJfEDr9tb — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2024

From ABC News:

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Friday morning, Cohen said that his 21 hours on the stand during the trial was incredibly tough. “Whether it was on direct or on cross-examination, the whole thing was very tough,” Cohen said. “It was emotionally draining. You have to be perfect. I knew that any mistake that I made would … become the topic of conversation that would just explode. And so I really just needed to stay focused. It wasn't easy with Todd Blanche. He's a meanderer as it goes to questioning.”

Awww, 21 hours on the stand?

When he admitted to stealing from Trump?

Sure, ABC, make Cohen the victim. If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see Washington D.C. from our office.

Not news. Of course he's not surprised — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) May 31, 2024

Instead of gloating, maybe try to be journalists for once and connect some dots to find out who was really behind the kangaroo court, who was talking to who, if it was a conspiracy or not. Legacy media has put aside all journalistic curiosity in favor of DNC talking points. sad — James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) May 31, 2024

Oh no, they won't be doing that.

ABC News got exactly what they wanted.

Michael Cohen got exactly what he wanted.

Biden got exactly what he wanted.

The last thing the mainstream media wants to do is connect any dots around this kangaroo court.

