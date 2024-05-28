THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger

We've seen horrible people on the Left canceling people on the Right for years ... it's become sort of what they do now. Disagree with them? They'll try and get you fired or close your business. One way or another they will make sure you pay for daring to disagree with them.

That's what authoritarians do.

All of that being said, what happened to January 6'r and independent journo David Medina at the airport goes beyond even that. This isn't just annoying, this is scary.

This is Stephen Ayuyu (@stephen_ayuyu). He works @TSA at @flypdx and just got done harassing me, for no reason, while I was going through the screening process to get on my flight.



Stephen, who I said nothing to, walked over to me and out of no where said, “Your decisions in… pic.twitter.com/BgozG9RYFM — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinaofa) May 28, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Stephen, who I said nothing to, walked over to me and out of no where said, “Your decisions in life have consequences, I have no sympathy for you” as he watched me miss my flight for having to go through unexpected additional screening. I said “You must know who I am or Googled my name.”He said “I know enough.”I was shocked at what was taking place. I said nothing to the guy and his comments were completely out of nowhere. There were two other TSA agents who stood by not saying a word and I hope they tell the truth when I file my official complaint with TSA. I usually let stuff go when someone says something to me in public, but I ain’t letting this go and don’t not deserve this treatment while flying, especially before my day in court.

Seems like 'Stephen' decided David was guilty until proven innocent and was more than willing to use his authority to punish him.

This should terrify anyone and everyone.

Since when do agents @TSA HARASS members of the public who pay their salary? DEAR @TSA WHAT IS YOUR POLICY CONCERNING EMPLOYEES INTIMIDATING THE PUBLIC???? — DJ Warrior (@DonnaFanning7) May 28, 2024

So they are going to give him a stern talking too. That's how you deal with a child, not an adult. He needs to apologize to you directly and you need to be told what consequences he faces. — Lisa (@politeracy) May 28, 2024

They could even write a sternly worded letter.

Heh.

🚨BREAKING: The @TSA agent who harassed me at @flypdx has deleted (or made private) his Facebook page.



Run little commie, run!



You picked the wrong one, bud. pic.twitter.com/4qwMTogZDQ — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinaofa) May 28, 2024

Shocker.

🚨UPDATE: @TSA just told me they replaced Stephen Ayuyu and apologized to me for his behavior. They said “he’s being talked to by superiors.”



I’m beginning to suspect I was purposely sent back to TSA screen, from the gate, on purpose so I’d miss my flight. This has never… pic.twitter.com/aVk19hYxFT — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinaofa) May 28, 2024

From the post:

This has never happened in the past 3 years I’ve had to go through extra screening - I’ve never been sent back to the front.

My phone “dinged” their machine at the gate but not back at the initial screening. This will be now my 4th time being full body searched PAST the initial screening just to get on my flight. #portlandoregon

We'll keep an eye on this one. Yikes.

