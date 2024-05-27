WOW --> Julie Kelly DRAGS Shady and Sus AF Prosecutor on Jack Smith's Team in Short But Damning Thread

Gosh, while we certainly aren't experts when it comes to building a legal team, this particular prosecutor on Jack Smith's team seem a bit unhinged ... at best. Shady and even sus at worst. Almost as if this is some sort of vendetta against Trump, not justice

Ahem.

Julie Kelly of course has all the deets as USUAL. Truly, if you want to know what's happening in the world of lawfare, Julie is one of the best accounts to follow on Twitter/X.

Take a look:

Within the span of a half hour last week, one of Jack Smith's prosecutors in classified docs case called defense argument "garbage," told Judge Cannon the proceeding "is no way to run a railroad," and pounded on podium, clapped his hands in rage:https://t.co/m7oxCDKQoL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 26, 2024

Yikes.

Again, we are hardly experts but this doesn't seem like good behavior when it comes to a prosecutor, especially a prosecutor working on a case as groundbreaking and even historic as this one against Trump.

Keep going.

David Harbach threw a mini temper tantrum over claims that Jay Bratt, Harbach's co-counsel on Smith's team, threatened a defense attorney during an August 2022 meeting.



Stanley Woodward, who represents Walt Nauta, Trump's valet also charged in the case, has alleged that Bratt… pic.twitter.com/CvjZWX4aq7 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 26, 2024

Her post continues:

Stanley Woodward, who represents Walt Nauta, Trump's valet also charged in the case, has alleged that Bratt wanted Nauta to flip on Trump and become a government witness. During the August 2022 meeting, Bratt--according to a court filing by Woodward--brought up Woodward's pending judicial application before DC Superior Court. Bratt said something like, "you don't want to do anything to mess that up." Meaning--get your client to cooperate. The meeting is a subject of a congressional inquiry, a DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility probe, and Nauta's motion to dismiss for vindictive prosecution.Cannon is considering the motion and Nauta's request for any discovery related to the meeting including correspondence. This is how one exchange went down Wednesday morning as Cannon pressed for details about Harbach's knowledge of records about the meeting--Harbach had just described Woodward's account of the August 2022 meeting a "fantasy."

Hrm.

Bratt also allegedly said to Woodward something about "we don't view you as a Trump lawyer."



Cannon pushed Harbach to either confirm/deny that remark--you see here how he changed his tune: pic.twitter.com/Ryt6nsNZ1o — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 26, 2024

Changed his tune.

Of course.

Bratt also allegedly warned that Nauta was going to lose his lifestyle of "private planes and private golf clubs" either way and it would behoove Nauta to cooperate for lesser punishment.



(This meeting took place about 2 weeks after FBI raid)



When Harbach suggested Cannon… pic.twitter.com/s1ZQ72nY3C — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 26, 2024

Who ARE these people?

Then again, you know what? Maybe we're better off not knowing for sure.

Woof.

