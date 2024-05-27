Shocker! Biden WH Reportedly Asking European Allies to Back Off Iran Until the...
WOW --> Julie Kelly DRAGS Shady and Sus AF Prosecutor on Jack Smith's Team in Short But Damning Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on May 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Gosh, while we certainly aren't experts when it comes to building a legal team, this particular prosecutor on Jack Smith's team seem a bit unhinged ... at best. Shady and even sus at worst. Almost as if this is some sort of vendetta against Trump, not justice

Ahem.

Julie Kelly of course has all the deets as USUAL. Truly, if you want to know what's happening in the world of lawfare, Julie is one of the best accounts to follow on Twitter/X.

Take a look:

Yikes.

Again, we are hardly experts but this doesn't seem like good behavior when it comes to a prosecutor, especially a prosecutor working on a case as groundbreaking and even historic as this one against Trump.

Keep going.

Her post continues:

Stanley Woodward, who represents Walt Nauta, Trump's valet also charged in the case, has alleged that Bratt wanted Nauta to flip on Trump and become a government witness.

During the August 2022 meeting, Bratt--according to a court filing by Woodward--brought up Woodward's pending judicial application before DC Superior Court. Bratt said something like, "you don't want to do anything to mess that up." Meaning--get your client to cooperate.

The meeting is a subject of a congressional inquiry, a DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility probe, and Nauta's motion to dismiss for vindictive prosecution.Cannon is considering the motion and Nauta's request for any discovery related to the meeting including correspondence.

This is how one exchange went down Wednesday morning as Cannon pressed for details about Harbach's knowledge of records about the meeting--Harbach had just described Woodward's account of the August 2022 meeting a "fantasy."

Hrm.

Changed his tune.

Of course.

Who ARE these people?

Then again, you know what? Maybe we're better off not knowing for sure. 

Woof.

