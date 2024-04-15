Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks annnd All X Can Do Is LAUGH

We've always thought that if someone has time to get on Twitter and complain about silly, small, and petty things they have too much time on their hands. OR, they're a Karen. Well, as we all know, Karen is like SO 2018, and people have for the most part stopped using the name as an insult. It was fun while it lasted.

That being said, lucky for all of us, we now have Sue.

Send your thank you cards to Canadian, Sue Huff who complained about giant trucks possibly hitting her in the middle of her face because she's short. No, really.

We're not making it up, see for yourselves:

I'm 5'4". This truck, parked in Stony Plain, would make contact with the middle of my face, if it hit me. Why do they need to be so big and why aren't we more worried about human safety? pic.twitter.com/A0vH28bWp0 — Sue Huff (@suehuff) April 13, 2024

Maybe she shouldn't cross the road in front of a truck? Just spitballin'.

What’s your middle name? “Ina”? — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 14, 2024

Heh.

Why are you walking into traffic? — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) April 15, 2024

Right? Stop doing that!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

I'm sorry you're a jaywalking midget. That being said... — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) April 15, 2024

We saw Jaywalking Midgets open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Yeah, we're old.

Your vaxx will protect you — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) April 15, 2024

We see what he did there.

Clever.

You could always grow 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) April 15, 2024

Just needs to eat her Wheaties, right?

Is this parody? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 14, 2024

We suppose it's possible. If so, it's bloody brilliant.

If not, it's hilarious, so win-win.

Don't investigate buses and trains. You may never sleep again. — Frank Lloyd Righteous, Ph.D Misanthropologist (@BostonDelendEst) April 14, 2024

Or AIRPLANES!

'Nuf said.

