Who Are We Letting Teach Our Children?

Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks annnd All X Can Do Is LAUGH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on April 15, 2024

We've always thought that if someone has time to get on Twitter and complain about silly, small, and petty things they have too much time on their hands. OR, they're a Karen. Well, as we all know, Karen is like SO 2018, and people have for the most part stopped using the name as an insult. It was fun while it lasted.

That being said, lucky for all of us, we now have Sue.

Send your thank you cards to Canadian, Sue Huff who complained about giant trucks possibly hitting her in the middle of her face because she's short. No, really.

We're not making it up, see for yourselves:

Maybe she shouldn't cross the road in front of a truck? Just spitballin'.

Heh.

Right? Stop doing that!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

We saw Jaywalking Midgets open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Yeah, we're old.

We see what he did there.

Clever.

Just needs to eat her Wheaties, right?

We suppose it's possible. If so, it's bloody brilliant.

If not, it's hilarious, so win-win.

Or AIRPLANES!

'Nuf said.

