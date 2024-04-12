WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out Loud in O.J. Segment (Watch)

It's SO On: AG Andrew Bailey Takes NO Prisoners Going After Planned Parenthood...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on April 12, 2024
AP Photo/Daily News, Myung J. Chun, Pool, File

We don't even know where to begin with this article so we'll just let the racist, hateful, ugly spots speak for themselves. It's one thing for black people to say they don't like white people, it's quite another for them to admit they connected with O.J. Simpson because he killed white people.

Not even making this up.

Watch:

And again:

Oh, and then there's this from yesterday, a commentator named Stephanie Elam:

'Get away with it.'

Right.

CNN sure can pick 'em.

They are both so casual about it, that's the scariest part of the whole thing to this editor. It's as if they'd been sitting around with friends talking about this very subject, and that they connected with Simpson because he got away with murdering two white people.

Insane.

And of course, they're both on CNN.

The question answers itself.

Because they're CNN.

It is indeed.

