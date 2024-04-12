WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out Loud in O.J. Segment (Watch)

We don't even know where to begin with this article so we'll just let the racist, hateful, ugly spots speak for themselves. It's one thing for black people to say they don't like white people, it's quite another for them to admit they connected with O.J. Simpson because he killed white people.

Not even making this up.

Watch:

Holy shlit. CNN contributor says that the black community feels connected to O.J. Simpson because he kiIIed white people:pic.twitter.com/DzeshVrhgq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 12, 2024

And again:

CNN Commentator Ashley Allison on OJ: 'He wasn't a social justice leader, but he represented something for the black community in that moment in that trial, particularly because there were two white people killed. And the history around how black people have been persecuted… pic.twitter.com/Ja1kqb6f0G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2024

Oh, and then there's this from yesterday, a commentator named Stephanie Elam:

JUST IN—CNN's Stephanie Elam reporting on OJ Simpson's death accidentally said the quiet part out loud:



"So many people were just happy to see that someone who is rich and famous, and black, could get away with... er ... what other people did in the system as well, too." pic.twitter.com/7j4zPCUlo5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 11, 2024

'Get away with it.'

Right.

CNN sure can pick 'em.

Oh my God. This idiot woman says the black community relates to OJ because he murdered white people. SMH.



pic.twitter.com/oG4PXOrF4q — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 12, 2024

They are both so casual about it, that's the scariest part of the whole thing to this editor. It's as if they'd been sitting around with friends talking about this very subject, and that they connected with Simpson because he got away with murdering two white people.

Insane.

And of course, they're both on CNN.

Ooooo she said the quiet part out loud. He didn’t need prison because it was just a couple of white folk. This is the result of accepted and open anti white racism and antisemitism….. which advertisers pay people like MSNBC and The View to foment.



We really need to be serious… — CaliSteph (@StephaniePille7) April 12, 2024

@CNN how does a racist like this get on your air?



Despicable — Valspar11 (@Valspar111) April 12, 2024

The question answers itself.

Because they're CNN.

That is obscene. — Suzy Que (@SuzyQue27155082) April 12, 2024

It is indeed.

