He's RIGHT --> James Carville ADMITS He's Horrified MAGA Will Win in November and HERE'S Why (Watch)

James Carville admits young voters, particularly younger Black and Latino voters are leaving Democrats in DROVES.

Read that again.

Then watch this:

James Carville is scared of MAGA 24:



"It's horrifying our numbers among young voters, particularly younger Blacks. Younger latinos. Particularly males. We're not shedding them, they're leaving in droves." pic.twitter.com/vwZMfmY56Z — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 1, 2024

We going to bet this has to do with what Carville said last week about the annoying preachy women on the Left. Add to that what Biden did with Easter and we're pretty sure Carville has a good reason to be scared.

Horrified even.

Yes, be afraid. Be VERY afraid. We are coming back with a vengeance. — meeranaam (@MeeraNaamInNYC) April 1, 2024

‘It’s the economy stupid.’ — Brian Dreyer (@Bwdreyer) April 1, 2024

the grift is over...ds are toast — Bill (@Tell_it_Now) April 1, 2024

We certainly hope so.

Why would any man (in his right mind) choose stay with the democrats??? — Chris Clayton ✝️ 🇺🇸🏠 (@CclaytonFla) April 1, 2024

Why would any woman?

Gee. Imagine young people of all races wanting to have a good life, with a decent job, and not be threatened with being drafted to fight a war in Ukraine/Russia. — Kathleen890 (@Kathleen890) April 1, 2024

Crazy, right?

No wonder they're working so hard to convince women that abortion on demand is the only thing they should care about ... that's all Democrats really have to offer.

