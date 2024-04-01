Biden's Response to Q About Trans Proclamation on Easter Has People Asking 'Who...
He's RIGHT --> James Carville ADMITS He's Horrified MAGA Will Win in November and HERE'S Why (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on April 01, 2024
Sarah D.

James Carville admits young voters, particularly younger Black and Latino voters are leaving Democrats in DROVES.

Read that again.

Then watch this:

We going to bet this has to do with what Carville said last week about the annoying preachy women on the Left. Add to that what Biden did with Easter and we're pretty sure Carville has a good reason to be scared.

Horrified even.

We certainly hope so.

Why would any woman?

Crazy, right?

No wonder they're working so hard to convince women that abortion on demand is the only thing they should care about ... that's all Democrats really have to offer.

======================================================================

