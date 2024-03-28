Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing What Trump Did Is HILARIOUS

Jon Stewart is just like Donald Trump.

Sorry, not even sorry.

Oh sure, he doesn't love America as much as 45 but still.

He's been caught overvaluing one of his properties ... SAY IT AIN'T SO! When will Letitia James come after him? Just curious because that's how this works, right?

Advertisement

From the New York Post:

Comedian Jon Stewart ranted this week that Donald Trump’s civil real-estate case overvaluing his properties was “not victimless,” yet when it came to his own home, Stewart benefited from a similar inflation. On Monday night, Stewart, 61, unpacked Trump’s $454 million appeal bond, calling out experts framing the former president’s New York civil case as not causing direct harm to any individual. “The Daily Show” host rolled a clip of CNN’s Laura Coates interviewing “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, who commented that the ruling didn’t “go over well” with the real estate industry that was now fretting over the possibility of becoming the next target.

Stewart is not amused at the comparison to Trump or about being caught and you guys, he's not owned. He's NOT!

OMG!! I've been caught doing something not remotely similar to Trump! I guess all I need to do now is start a fraud college, steal classified docs, bankrupt casinos, pay hush money, grab pussies, discriminate in housing, cheat at golf and foment insurrection and you'll revere me! — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) March 27, 2024

This is not going well for the guy who used to almost be funny.

Fraud.



You got caught, you lied about the value of your property, will you turn yourself in?



Nah..just a hypocrite then? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 27, 2024

Hypocrite seems accurate.

Remember when you were kind of funny? pic.twitter.com/hZo3S6eJ1p — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2024

Not really. It's been a hot minute.

Take the L, bro. I’d have more respect for you. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 27, 2024

We get it, Jon. It’s (D)ifferent. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 27, 2024

OH NO I'M A GIANT HYPOCRITE LIKE ALL MY RICH DEMOCRAT FRIENDS MAYBE MY WINE MOM SARCASM WILL GET ME OUT OF THIS. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 27, 2024

This isn't going so hot for Stewart.

Gosh, that's a shame.

The fact that you felt the need to post this proves you know what you did was wrong. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) March 28, 2024

We thought the same thing.

Really? You’re a professional comedian and that is your response?



You should have stayed retired. pic.twitter.com/rfVIjf8EK7 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 28, 2024

Yup.

You reduced your taxes by using a lower assessment and sold at a much higher than assessed value. That’s more than not remotely similar…that’s even worse! pic.twitter.com/zol2X7E0IF — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 27, 2024

Cueing Letitia ...

======================================================================

Related:

She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)

Advertisement

By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Goes Straight-FIRE Calling Biden and Dems Out on THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)

We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.