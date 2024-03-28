Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing What Trump Did Is HILARIOUS

Time Again to Play 'NBC News Story or Biden White House Press Release?'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on March 28, 2024
Townhall Media

Jon Stewart is just like Donald Trump.

Sorry, not even sorry.

Oh sure, he doesn't love America as much as 45 but still.

He's been caught overvaluing one of his properties ... SAY IT AIN'T SO! When will Letitia James come after him? Just curious because that's how this works, right?

From the New York Post:

Comedian Jon Stewart ranted this week that Donald Trump’s civil real-estate case overvaluing his properties was “not victimless,” yet when it came to his own home, Stewart benefited from a similar inflation.

On Monday night, Stewart, 61, unpacked Trump’s $454 million appeal bond, calling out experts framing the former president’s New York civil case as not causing direct harm to any individual.

“The Daily Show” host rolled a clip of CNN’s Laura Coates interviewing “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, who commented that the ruling didn’t “go over well” with the real estate industry that was now fretting over the possibility of becoming the next target.

Stewart is not amused at the comparison to Trump or about being caught and you guys, he's not owned. He's NOT!

This is not going well for the guy who used to almost be funny.

Hypocrite seems accurate.

Not really. It's been a hot minute.

This isn't going so hot for Stewart.

Gosh, that's a shame.

We thought the same thing.

Yup.

Cueing Letitia ... 

