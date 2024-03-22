LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's...
Kate Middleton Settles Rumors About Her Whereabouts...but It's Not Good News
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls...
Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your...
Shocking ... Not! Former GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Heads to NBC as...
Dem Rep Hasn't Seen Video of Illegals Overrunning Nat'l Guard (and Obviously Doesn't...
MTG Torches CNN Reporter Over Motion to Vacate Speaker Johnson
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker
BREAKING: Reports Confirm Sad News the Body of College Student Riley Strain Found...
Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the...
Here's a Poll That Helps Explain Why Biden and Schumer are Ramping Up...
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back...
SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video

Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The Left is dangerously stupid.

It's true.

Just look at who they look to for their news and information ... doorknobs like Joe Scarborough who seem to think Trump is somehow responsible for the mess Biden has made of the southern border. Joe does realize Biden undid everything Trump put in place to restrict the border basically on his first day in office, yes?

Advertisement

He might, but he assumes the dummies watching him do not know.

Look at this:

You think he realized he just dunked on Biden by accident?

Or are we giving him too much credit?

The post continues ...

Despite Biden’s efforts to have an open border & dismantle Trump’s border policies, Scarborough says it’s all Trump’s fault.

“Look at what the Republicans are doing to you. Look what Donald Trump's doing to you.”

“I would carry this around because see this onslaught headline, the only thing the post didn't tell you is Donald Trump said, blame me for this. Donald Trump said, kill the bill and blame me for everything that happens after this point. Donald Trump said, blame me. So yes, Donald, we are blaming you.”

How the Hell is the border Trump's fault?

Tell a lie enough times and people will believe it.

Especially people on the Left.

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

B-B-B-BINGO!

======================================================================

Related:

Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the REAL Bloodbath

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)

Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGAL JOE SCARBOROUGH TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's Son (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your Financial Adviser
Doug P.
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination
Sam J.
LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for $1000-a-Ticket Grift
Sam J.
Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement