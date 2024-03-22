Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES

The Left is dangerously stupid.

It's true.

Just look at who they look to for their news and information ... doorknobs like Joe Scarborough who seem to think Trump is somehow responsible for the mess Biden has made of the southern border. Joe does realize Biden undid everything Trump put in place to restrict the border basically on his first day in office, yes?

He might, but he assumes the dummies watching him do not know.

Look at this:

The Left is dangerously stupid.



(Biden’s border failure is Donald Trump’s fault.) pic.twitter.com/ACPCRA43X0 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 22, 2024

You think he realized he just dunked on Biden by accident?

Or are we giving him too much credit?

NEW: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is blaming the illegal immigrant riot at the Southern Border this week on Donald Trump.



This is what propaganda looks like, folks.



Despite Biden’s efforts to have an open border & dismantle Trump’s border policies, Scarborough says it’s all… pic.twitter.com/seOnpVSsZj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2024

The post continues ...

Despite Biden’s efforts to have an open border & dismantle Trump’s border policies, Scarborough says it’s all Trump’s fault. “Look at what the Republicans are doing to you. Look what Donald Trump's doing to you.” “I would carry this around because see this onslaught headline, the only thing the post didn't tell you is Donald Trump said, blame me for this. Donald Trump said, kill the bill and blame me for everything that happens after this point. Donald Trump said, blame me. So yes, Donald, we are blaming you.”

How the Hell is the border Trump's fault?

This sums it up. pic.twitter.com/PfKM5EL90C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2024

Lie till you die — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) March 22, 2024

Tell a lie enough times and people will believe it.

Especially people on the Left.

Very few if any of the people watching his show know about H.R 2 Secure the Border Act that’s been sitting in Senate for almost a year now.



It’s just easier for them to blame Trump. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 22, 2024

B-B-B-BINGO!

