Cue Lefty MELTDOWN in 3 ... 2 ... 1 --> The Hill Shares New Poll With 'Horrific Results' for Team Biden

You know this poll is freaking Team Biden out.

Tied?!

With an insurrectionist?! With that big meanit Trump?! Russia?! REEEEE! HOW CAN IT BE?

*eye roll*

Former President Trump and President Biden are tied, each earning 44 percent support from voters, in a new national survey. https://t.co/MY0qRFYBOX pic.twitter.com/JT4mkz4ZsT — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2024

HOO boy.

And considering how hard the media are working to support Biden ... this isn't good.

For Democrats.

From The Hill:

Former President Trump and President Biden are tied, each earning 44 percent support from voters, in a new national survey. The survey, conducted by Mainstreet Research for Florida Atlantic University, asked voters who they would vote for if the election were held tomorrow.

Beyond the tie at 44 percent, 6 percent said they would choose another candidate, and 6 percent said they’re undecided. The survey comes just after Trump and Biden earned enough delegates to secure their respective party’s presidential nominations, signaling the start of the general election and setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

How much do you think it hurt The Hill to have to admit Trump has tied their boy, Biden?

With the entire US media being on Biden's side, this is horrific news for Biden's campaign. https://t.co/EgzzPvYD78 — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) March 21, 2024

Bingo.

If Trump is tying Biden with everything the media, Hollywood, Big Tech, and even the justice system is throwing at 45 ... that's not good for Biden, like at all.

But it's great for America.

Stay tuned.

