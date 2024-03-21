'SLEAZIEST Vote-Trafficking Lawyer' Marc Elias WRECKED for Cowardly Subtweeting Claudia Te...
Biden Judicial Nominee Not a Gun Expert, Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’

Cue Lefty MELTDOWN in 3 ... 2 ... 1 --> The Hill Shares New Poll With 'Horrific Results' for Team Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on March 21, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

You know this poll is freaking Team Biden out.

Tied?!

With an insurrectionist?! With that big meanit Trump?! Russia?! REEEEE! HOW CAN IT BE?

*eye roll*

HOO boy.

And considering how hard the media are working to support Biden ... this isn't good. 

For Democrats.

From The Hill:

Former President Trump and President Biden are tied, each earning 44 percent support from voters, in a new national survey.

The survey, conducted by Mainstreet Research for Florida Atlantic University, asked voters who they would vote for if the election were held tomorrow.

Beyond the tie at 44 percent, 6 percent said they would choose another candidate, and 6 percent said they’re undecided.

The survey comes just after Trump and Biden earned enough delegates to secure their respective party’s presidential nominations, signaling the start of the general election and setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

How much do you think it hurt The Hill to have to admit Trump has tied their boy, Biden?

Bingo.

If Trump is tying Biden with everything the media, Hollywood, Big Tech, and even the justice system is throwing at 45 ... that's not good for Biden, like at all.

But it's great for America.

Stay tuned.

