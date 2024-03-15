We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread

If you can't wait for our weekly Monday Morning Meme Madness piece carefully aggregated and put together by our very own Fuzzy Chimp (yes, monkeys CAN use Twitter, who knew?) then we invite you to look through Jesse Kelly's latest meme thread. Of course, you should come back early Monday morning to laugh at OUR meme madness but this will work ... for now.

Just don't tell Kelly, if he thought we enjoyed his threads we'd never hear the end of him telling us how awesome he is.

It’s time. It’s Hilarious Meme Thread time.



You know the rules. There are no rules. Do your worst.



Go: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 15, 2024

And he means it when he says, 'no rules'. WOOF!

Here are just a few of our faves:

This editor feels seen.

Heh.

Once again, this editor feels seen.

Legit LOL.

Ruthless.

Ok, this one is just sad.

Relevant with the time change.

YAAAAS.

BAHAHAHAHAHA.

Cruel. Hilarious, but cruel.

OMG-LOL, it works!

Yeah, no.

But funny.

If only this one wasn't actually true.

We realize Chimp is far better at this than we are, but we figured what the heck, it's Friday. TGIF!

