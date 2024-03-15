How Do Spring Breakers Feel About Joe Biden? Well...
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on March 15, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

If you can't wait for our weekly Monday Morning Meme Madness piece carefully aggregated and put together by our very own Fuzzy Chimp (yes, monkeys CAN use Twitter, who knew?) then we invite you to look through Jesse Kelly's latest meme thread. Of course, you should come back early Monday morning to laugh at OUR meme madness but this will work ... for now.

Just don't tell Kelly, if he thought we enjoyed his threads we'd never hear the end of him telling us how awesome he is.

And he means it when he says, 'no rules'. WOOF!

Here are just a few of our faves:

This editor feels seen.

Heh.

Once again, this editor feels seen.

Legit LOL.

Ruthless.

Ok, this one is just sad.

Relevant with the time change.

YAAAAS.

BAHAHAHAHAHA.

Cruel. Hilarious, but cruel.

OMG-LOL, it works!

Yeah, no. 

But funny.

If only this one wasn't actually true.

We realize Chimp is far better at this than we are, but we figured what the heck, it's Friday. TGIF!

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

