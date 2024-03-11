Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome, welcome, welcome to another glorious Monday morning! We know, we know … just push through the pain.
The best thing about Monday mornings is that we get to share our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from Twitter/X with our Twitchy friends.
We lost an hour of sleep this week, so we really need a healthy dose of funny … and your get-er-done beverage of choice.
I was going to work out real hard today —— RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) March 10, 2024
but, unfortunately,
we lost that hour.
Ruth gets it.
Would You Pass the POLICE Chicken 🐔 Test?? pic.twitter.com/UKQUxW2eGJ— Elijah (@Elijahwasike) February 26, 2024
Okay, that's a good start. We would have failed the second we saw the chicken. 😂
March 4, 2024
LOLOLOL! This meme is us.
March 4, 2024
Ouch! When the memes are too accurate.
The way I screamed ☠️ pic.twitter.com/1YjDhJEDvr— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 4, 2024
Bwahaha! Seriously, do any of the online parenting tips people actually have kids?
March 4, 2024
LOL! We're only a few memes in and we're already dead! 💀💀💀
March 4, 2024
Ha! Hopefully your Monday morning goes better than this.
March 4, 2024
'I swear, Honey, I don't know how it happened!' 😂
I am SCREAMING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b3y56OLTFe— Ash🙇🏽♂️ (@asht0nAB) March 4, 2024
Genius!!!
March 5, 2024
This one had us laughing out loud. The full review:
Recommended
Can I just say that I will be reording them in every color. Here is me rolling and sliding down a mountain because I was too scared to get up. My leggings did not rip not even a little bit and I got stuck on rocks and trees.
LOL.
This guy is so dead. He should have kept walking. pic.twitter.com/MVXUosRhIE— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 5, 2024
How far would you have gotten, fellas? The look on his face as he comes back up the escalator … 😂😂😂
March 5, 2024
Ha! That's good. We'll take the Vitamin C from that group.
This is why I pay internet for pic.twitter.com/X8hmPbCskK— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 4, 2024
We know it's Monday, but that probably happened on a Friday.
This is how life works…always. :) pic.twitter.com/Rr1Gi42ttO— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 6, 2024
That one definitely has a Monday feel.
March 6, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Babies try lemon for the first time!— Figen (@TheFigen_) March 10, 2024
I feel like this too when I eat lemon! 😂pic.twitter.com/1opAORc9IZ
You'd have to be dead inside not to laugh at that one.
I said to my wife yesterday, “Our kids are spoiled.”— A Proud Deplorable (2) (@justmeagain34) March 8, 2024
She replied, “All kids smell that way.”
HAHA!
Is it truly wasted, though? pic.twitter.com/MGX3DCq96Y— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) March 10, 2024
Ummm … we're definitely not wasting your time. 😬
March 10, 2024
Nice.
This might be my favorite video in existence 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BXi4Krn7fB— Jon Katz (@JonKatz79) March 10, 2024
If you've never coached little kids in sports, you can't fully understand how many things you don't realize you need to explain them.
March 10, 2024
LOL. Speaking of eggs …
March 10, 2024
… just don't eat those eggs!
Bro got caught using his powers pic.twitter.com/h8cMjLX0Wp— All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) March 10, 2024
He's a Jedi!
March 10, 2024
We'd rather have the hand puppet at this point.
March 10, 2024
Fact check: True.
80’s kids get it. :) pic.twitter.com/41vFF9iOae— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 10, 2024
If you're too young to understand this, congratulations. Also, every bit of it is true.
March 10, 2024
That is NOT chicken, bro! (It probably tastes like chicken though.)
me to the olive garden waiter shredding parmesan over my pasta pic.twitter.com/DtM9yiHcnR— Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 11, 2024
Exactly!
@fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/bs0p71ePAe— mke394 (@mke394) March 10, 2024
Imagine being there when they start digging these up. 😂
March 10, 2024
Guys … we are in tears over here. 🤣
March 10, 2024
Is this right, cat owners? LOL.
I am in tears 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MPjoqlLDr5— A Hard Act To Follow (@stilldopegoob) March 5, 2024
That is hilarious. The dude was playing with his life.
March 10, 2024
Okay, that one's messed up. You bunch of weirdos! 😂
March 10, 2024
LOL! Raise your hand if you've done this.
'Why, yes, random stranger from the internet. I will meet you in a remote parking lot!'
No DNA test needed for these two! 😂pic.twitter.com/uYCvmhR34n— videos that boost your mental health (@cheerfulclips) March 10, 2024
Perfect! LOL.
March 10, 2024
LOLOLOL!
March 10, 2024
Yep, it's exactly like that.
Arturitu!! 💀 pic.twitter.com/ibmiS2n5AF— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 10, 2024
G-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R! Love it!
March 10, 2024
Had to be done. LOL.
omg 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/Wp0n46zE7r— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 10, 2024
Ha! We didn't see that one coming.
March 10, 2024
Nice! We're gonna file that one under the category 'Dad Joke Meme'.
This one has a dad joke feel to it as well:
March 10, 2024
It reminds us of the old joke:
Patient: I'm a wigwam! I'm a teepee! I'm a wigwam! I'm a teepee!
Therapist: Calm down. You're two tents.
March 10, 2024
LOL! We're going to have to use that one!
OMG 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O3v4Q0RXDE— Figen (@TheFigen_) March 10, 2024
Don't worry. You won't care by the second child.
March 10, 2024
HAHA!
Must watch😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iwTp2NYvRH— Dusty Desert Dweller 🇺🇲🌵🏜🌵 (@dusty_dweller) March 10, 2024
The bra strap bungee cord line … This man should go into stand-up.
That's a wrap, folks! Go indecently expose yourselves to this Monday … or whatever you need to do to make it to Tuesday.
Until we meme again …
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member