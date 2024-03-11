WTF: California Introduces Bill to Provide Free Legal Assistance to Illegals Who Are...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on March 11, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome, welcome, welcome to another glorious Monday morning! We know, we know … just push through the pain.

The best thing about Monday mornings is that we get to share our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from Twitter/X with our Twitchy friends.

We lost an hour of sleep this week, so we really need a healthy dose of funny … and your get-er-done beverage of choice.

Ruth gets it.

Okay, that's a good start. We would have failed the second we saw the chicken. 😂

LOLOLOL! This meme is us.

Ouch! When the memes are too accurate.

Bwahaha! Seriously, do any of the online parenting tips people actually have kids?

LOL! We're only a few memes in and we're already dead! 💀💀💀

Ha! Hopefully your Monday morning goes better than this.

'I swear, Honey, I don't know how it happened!' 😂

Genius!!!

This one had us laughing out loud. The full review:

Can I just say that I will be reording them in every color. Here is me rolling and sliding down a mountain because I was too scared to get up. My leggings did not rip not even a little bit and I got stuck on rocks and trees.

LOL.

How far would you have gotten, fellas? The look on his face as he comes back up the escalator … 😂😂😂

Ha! That's good. We'll take the Vitamin C from that group.

We know it's Monday, but that probably happened on a Friday.

That one definitely has a Monday feel.

LOLOLOL!

You'd have to be dead inside not to laugh at that one.

HAHA!

Ummm … we're definitely not wasting your time. 😬

Nice.

If you've never coached little kids in sports, you can't fully understand how many things you don't realize you need to explain them.

LOL. Speaking of eggs …

… just don't eat those eggs!

He's a Jedi!

We'd rather have the hand puppet at this point.

Fact check: True.

If you're too young to understand this, congratulations. Also, every bit of it is true.

That is NOT chicken, bro! (It probably tastes like chicken though.)

Exactly!

Imagine being there when they start digging these up. 😂

Guys … we are in tears over here. 🤣

Is this right, cat owners? LOL.

That is hilarious. The dude was playing with his life.

Okay, that one's messed up. You bunch of weirdos! 😂

LOL! Raise your hand if you've done this.

'Why, yes, random stranger from the internet. I will meet you in a remote parking lot!'

Perfect! LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Yep, it's exactly like that.

G-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R! Love it!

Had to be done. LOL.

Ha! We didn't see that one coming.

Nice! We're gonna file that one under the category 'Dad Joke Meme'.

This one has a dad joke feel to it as well:

It reminds us of the old joke:

Patient: I'm a wigwam! I'm a teepee! I'm a wigwam! I'm a teepee!

Therapist: Calm down. You're two tents.

LOL! We're going to have to use that one!

Don't worry. You won't care by the second child.

HAHA!

The bra strap bungee cord line … This man should go into stand-up.

That's a wrap, folks! Go indecently expose yourselves to this Monday … or whatever you need to do to make it to Tuesday.

Until we meme again …

***

