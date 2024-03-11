WHOA! LOL! Guys, Obama Would NOT APPROVE of Biden and the Democrat's Open Border ... No, Really (Watch)

Elon Musk has been very outspoken about the mess at our southern border, going so far as visiting the area himself. Like most people with a brain in their heads, Musk realizes the southern border is a leaking sieve that MUST BE closed if we want the country to survive. That's not being dramatic, that's not being racist or xenophobic, that's being realistic.

Advertisement

Millions of people crossing into our country illegally is unsustainable.

Heck, even Obama knew better ... watch THIS:

This wasn't 30 years ago. This was President Obama in 2009 on immigration.



"We can't have half a million people pouring over the border..."



About 7 years later these same positions were considered racist and xenophobic by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/X41Qk0Qe2x — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2024

We have far more than half a million crossing the border now.

Where is THIS Obama?

Now, 10 times as many people per year are “pouring over the border”, to use Obama’s words.



America is 4% of Earth’s population. If even 1% of Earth moves here – and there is every incentive to do so – that is 80 million people. https://t.co/Daq4jZT7ku — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

And they are definitely NOT sending us their best.

See Georgia.

I’ve never really subscribed to replacement theory but at some point when the evidence continues to slap you in the face you have to start asking yourself what else could be happening. I mean it’s so bad even @JoeBiden had to acknowledge the issues he is creating in the SOTU. Why… pic.twitter.com/vouT1d2wFd — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) March 11, 2024

When Democrats voted against a bill that would keep illegal immigrants from being counted in the census they showed their hand.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer :



Both used to be against illegal immigration before the democrats switched Agenda's.



"If you don't think it's illegal you're not gonna say it ... I think it's illegal and wrong" #Biden #Border https://t.co/wfAwi7Fgdu — We Got It (@WeGotIt2k) March 11, 2024

Gosh. What changed?

even new yorkers are sick of all the illegals — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 11, 2024

Of course they are, now. When it was just southern states, cities, towns, and communities having to deal with illegal immigration New Yorkers and other blue voters were absolutely ok with illegals. But now that they're clogging up their streets and committing violent crimes ...

Not so much.

======================================================================

Related:

Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED

'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL Yeah (Watch)

'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting About Rising Sea Levels

Advertisement

Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.