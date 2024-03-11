WHOA! LOL! Guys, Obama Would NOT APPROVE of Biden and the Democrat's Open Border ... No, Really (Watch)

J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on March 11, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Elon Musk has been very outspoken about the mess at our southern border, going so far as visiting the area himself. Like most people with a brain in their heads, Musk realizes the southern border is a leaking sieve that MUST BE closed if we want the country to survive. That's not being dramatic, that's not being racist or xenophobic, that's being realistic.

Millions of people crossing into our country illegally is unsustainable.

Heck, even Obama knew better ... watch THIS:

We have far more than half a million crossing the border now.

Where is THIS Obama?

And they are definitely NOT sending us their best. 

See Georgia.

When Democrats voted against a bill that would keep illegal immigrants from being counted in the census they showed their hand.

Gosh. What changed?

Of course they are, now. When it was just southern states, cities, towns, and communities having to deal with illegal immigration New Yorkers and other blue voters were absolutely ok with illegals. But now that they're clogging up their streets and committing violent crimes ...

Not so much.

