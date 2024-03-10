Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame...
Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos
SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie...
London Police Explain Why They Arrested Man With Anti-Hamas Sign
Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age
Snickers Responds to Being Called Out by Biden at the SOTU
DOD Gives More Details on the Gaza Maritime Emergency Corridor Mission
Aaron Rupar Warns That He's Not Holding Back This Election
Kara Swisher Advises Biden Campaign to Hammer 'Rapist, Racist, Fascist' Over and Over
DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the...
President Biden Apologizes for Calling 'Lincoln' Riley's Killer 'Illegal'
President Joe Biden Reminds Voters of the Assault on the Capitol on July...
OUCH: Biden's Insane State of the Union Address Was SO BAD It Broke...
'I Should Have Said Undocumented': Biden Apologizes For Calling (Accused) Murderer 'Illega...

Malcolm Nance Claiming 'Trumpublican Hillbilly' Loosened His Tire Bolts HILARIOUSLY Sets Off BS Detectors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on March 10, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Eat your heart out, Jussie Smollett.

Malcolm Nance claims he had himself a SCARY altercation with MAGA ... at Cabela's.

You guys, this is hilarious. No, really, you've got to read this nonsense.

Advertisement

The post continues (sorry, but it does):

We couldn’t get his license plate but it was a warning. 

Another incident someone left a handwritten note in pencil that thanking me for my service and then calling me a traitor. These people are crazy. Be aware.

So wait. Is Nance claiming he literally saw this hillbilly-type Trump supporter loosen bolts on his tire right in front of him? And he didn't stop him? Or get a license plate? Or video for the cops? C'mon man. We read a lot of obviously fake stories on Twitter (so many woke children out there) but we'd be shocked if anyone actually recognized this guy in person, let alone walked up to his car in broad daylight in front of him and loosened the bolts on his tire.

Dude.

Do you smell what you're shoveling?

Recommended

Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ding ding ding.

Seriously.

Ahem.

They're on the case!

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie Britt's SOTU Rebuttal (Watch)

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Advertisement

Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FAKE JUSSIE SMOLLETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'
Sam J.
Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos
Amy Curtis
The Intercept Drops Secret FBI Files and HOO BOY Does It Make the FBI Look BAD
Amy Curtis
Snickers Responds to Being Called Out by Biden at the SOTU
Brett T.
SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie Britt's SOTU Rebuttal (Watch)
Sam J.
DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the Capitol
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal' Sam J.
Advertisement