Malcolm Nance Claiming 'Trumpublican Hillbilly' Loosened His Tire Bolts HILARIOUSLY Sets Off BS Detectors

Eat your heart out, Jussie Smollett.

Malcolm Nance claims he had himself a SCARY altercation with MAGA ... at Cabela's.

You guys, this is hilarious. No, really, you've got to read this nonsense.

Advertisement

Someone removed the bolts out of my cars right front tire at a Cabela’s. It was a Trumpublican hillbilly who walked right over with the tire iron and loosen three out of the five bolts, hoping I would crash. I had a Biden Harris sticker on my car. We couldn’t get his license… — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 9, 2024

The post continues (sorry, but it does):

We couldn’t get his license plate but it was a warning. Another incident someone left a handwritten note in pencil that thanking me for my service and then calling me a traitor. These people are crazy. Be aware.

So wait. Is Nance claiming he literally saw this hillbilly-type Trump supporter loosen bolts on his tire right in front of him? And he didn't stop him? Or get a license plate? Or video for the cops? C'mon man. We read a lot of obviously fake stories on Twitter (so many woke children out there) but we'd be shocked if anyone actually recognized this guy in person, let alone walked up to his car in broad daylight in front of him and loosened the bolts on his tire.

Dude.

Do you smell what you're shoveling?

BREAKING: police release photo of suspect in Malcolm Nance case. https://t.co/E4XiKGQ75u pic.twitter.com/dPYXBBxwWO — .338 Lapunanni Magnum (@srsattern) March 9, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Seriously.

Ah, Malcolm Nance.



The decorated war hero who single-handedly fought off a battalion of Russian tanks and saved Ukraine, all while blogging about his SEAL days in 'Nam. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) March 10, 2024

He should file a police report. I mean, if someone is trying to kill you why wouldn't you file a report? Unless... — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) March 10, 2024

Ahem.

I don't think anyone recognized Malcom Nance let alone knows enough about him to do anything. — Ennuibert (@Ennuibert) March 10, 2024

Police have released an APB for the following suspects: pic.twitter.com/6NDDmehf1l — KingDomRedux (@KingDomRedux) March 10, 2024

They're on the case!

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie Britt's SOTU Rebuttal (Watch)

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Advertisement

Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.