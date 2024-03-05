C is for CRACK! The White House Talks 'Shrinkflation' With Cookie Monster on...
BIG If True (LOL): Jake Tapper's Freudian Slip While Interviewing Nikki Haley Raises...
PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David...
Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick...
RUN Sandy RUN! AOC FLIPS OUT in Curse-Filled Tantrum When Confronted by Her...
WATCH As Trump and His Best Imitator React to the Supreme Court’s Decision...
President Biden Doesn't Think Donald Trump Will Concede If He Loses in November
Team Biden Thinks the Biggest Images Voters Will Have Are of January 6
ATF Director Still Doesn't Know the Difference Between a Magazine and a Clip
Urine luck, Keith Olbermann is Pissed and It's Golden
Rep. Ro Khanna Says Biden Needs to Recognize a Palestinian State to Get...
Michael Moore Informs Jews Their Enemy Isn't Palestinians but White European Christians
LISTEN: Prof. Turley On SCOTUS Keeping Trump on the Ballot (and a Deep...
Defenders of Democracy Alert: AG Garland Calls Election Integrity Laws 'Discriminatory' an...

Dan Rather Steps On EVERY SINGLE Projection Rake 'Sharing' Lessons He's Learned About Covering Politics

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on March 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Dan Rather had something he needed to get off his chest ... 

Seems he thinks our democracy remains under siege or something and so he wanted to share some lessons he's learned about journalism and covering politics.

Advertisement

Yes, the Godfather of Fake News has some thoughts:

His long-winded, self-indulgent, annoying post continues ... a lot:

I am reminded by lessons that came to me during the Nixon years as a CBS News correspondent, which I’ll add here:

1. Enough with Both-sides-ism

When one side lies intentionally and repeatedly, they are no longer entitled to the benefit of the doubt. They should be held to account, right away. Do not simply repeat the narratives they spew.

2. Prioritize Live Fact-Checking

Rigorous and robust fact-checking is the best defense against misinformation, intentional lies, and deflection. If Trump says the sky is green, the story isn’t that the sky is now green; the story is that the sky is still blue and Trump got it wrong.

3. Ask Lawmakers Hard Questions

Ask about the fundamental principles of democracy. Push them to go on the record that Biden won the 2020 election. Ask if they support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This writing is not to offer any claim of knowing it all. Your correspondent has made his share of mistakes, but after more than seven decades I believe I have picked up a few useful guideposts. Good journalism is always worth it. Our democracy depends on it.

Recommended

PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's ironic, yeah? 

We see a lot of stupid stuff but this is ... impressively bad.

Something like that.

Yeah, how about NO?

======================================================================

Related:

PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head

Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick Trump OFF Ballot in Brutal Thread

RUN Sandy RUN! AOC FLIPS OUT in Curse-Filled Tantrum When Confronted By Her Own PARTY and LOL (Watch)

Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is Actually a BAD Thing and LOL

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'

======================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DAN RATHER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head
Sam J.
Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick Trump OFF Ballot in Brutal Thread
Sam J.
BIG If True (LOL): Jake Tapper's Freudian Slip While Interviewing Nikki Haley Raises ... Eyebrows (Watch)
Sam J.
RUN Sandy RUN! AOC FLIPS OUT in Curse-Filled Tantrum When Confronted by Her Own PARTY and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
LISTEN: Prof. Turley On SCOTUS Keeping Trump on the Ballot (and a Deep Dive Into Today’s Decision)
Aaron Walker
Urine luck, Keith Olbermann is Pissed and It's Golden
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head Sam J.
Advertisement