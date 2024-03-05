Dan Rather Steps On EVERY SINGLE Projection Rake 'Sharing' Lessons He's Learned About Covering Politics

Dan Rather had something he needed to get off his chest ...

Seems he thinks our democracy remains under siege or something and so he wanted to share some lessons he's learned about journalism and covering politics.

Yes, the Godfather of Fake News has some thoughts:

If I may, there’s something I need to get off my chest.



As democracy remains under siege, it has been frustrating to watch how the press covers politics these days.



I am reminded by lessons that came to me during the Nixon years as a CBS News correspondent, which I’ll add here:… — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 5, 2024

His long-winded, self-indulgent, annoying post continues ... a lot:

I am reminded by lessons that came to me during the Nixon years as a CBS News correspondent, which I’ll add here: 1. Enough with Both-sides-ism When one side lies intentionally and repeatedly, they are no longer entitled to the benefit of the doubt. They should be held to account, right away. Do not simply repeat the narratives they spew. 2. Prioritize Live Fact-Checking Rigorous and robust fact-checking is the best defense against misinformation, intentional lies, and deflection. If Trump says the sky is green, the story isn’t that the sky is now green; the story is that the sky is still blue and Trump got it wrong. 3. Ask Lawmakers Hard Questions Ask about the fundamental principles of democracy. Push them to go on the record that Biden won the 2020 election. Ask if they support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This writing is not to offer any claim of knowing it all. Your correspondent has made his share of mistakes, but after more than seven decades I believe I have picked up a few useful guideposts. Good journalism is always worth it. Our democracy depends on it.

It's ironic, yeah?

We see a lot of stupid stuff but this is ... impressively bad.

I too am for fact-checking.



You are a partisan hack wearing the skin suit of a 'journalist' and always have been. pic.twitter.com/zyhXLtOO8O — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 5, 2024

Something like that.

Please tell us how to cover politics, Dan. pic.twitter.com/C6t5iTOHmK — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 5, 2024

Yeah, how about NO?

