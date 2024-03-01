Chaya Raichik Calls Elon Musk OUT for Reinstating Rules Around Pronouns and Misgendering

We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on March 01, 2024

Sounds like Twitter/X has reinstated their rules around pronouns and misgendering. 

So much for free speech ...

Chaya Raichik called Elon Musk out at first by trying to break the rule:

True.

True.

True.

She continued:

In Elon's defense, he did respond:

Elon does know Chaya is one of the most targeted and harassed people on Twitter/X, yes?

Her post continues ...

What constitutes “repeated” and “targeted” and why do only one group of people get this special treatment?

Good question.

See what we mean?

So close, Elon.

But not quite.

