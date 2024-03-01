Chaya Raichik Calls Elon Musk OUT for Reinstating Rules Around Pronouns and Misgendering

Sounds like Twitter/X has reinstated their rules around pronouns and misgendering.

So much for free speech ...

Chaya Raichik called Elon Musk out at first by trying to break the rule:

Advertisement

Apparently X might’ve reinstated their “misgendering” rule so I gotta test it out…



Richard Levine is male. He is a man.

Dylan Mulvaney is male. He is a man.

Ellen Page is female. She is a woman.



If I get suspended you can find me at @libsoftiktok 🙌🏻 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 1, 2024

True.

True.

True.

She continued:

In all seriousness @elonmusk can you please clarify this? Why the change? pic.twitter.com/RMvaRA18lt — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 1, 2024

In Elon's defense, he did respond:

This is just about repeated, targeted harassment of a particular person — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2024

Elon does know Chaya is one of the most targeted and harassed people on Twitter/X, yes?

Using the correct sex based pronouns for someone is “harassment”? We’re being forced to lie? What about harassment in general? There are accounts who repeatedly target and harass specific individuals in an obsessive way. What constitutes “repeated” and “targeted” and why do only… — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 1, 2024

Her post continues ...

What constitutes “repeated” and “targeted” and why do only one group of people get this special treatment?

Good question.

Elon, I'm probably one of the most targeted and harassed people on this site. Will the people who obsessively target me also be shadowbanned or only the pronoun people get this special treatment? https://t.co/n7z7T7W9a4 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 1, 2024

See what we mean?

It is a fair question. Is repeatedly calling you a terrorist less severe? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 1, 2024

I don't understand how referring to Lia Thomas as a guy is “harassment.” Lia Thomas is a dude, he is not a woman. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 1, 2024

So close, Elon.

But not quite.

======================================================================

Related:

'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

Buckle UP! Thread of Whistleblower Receipts Exposes TX Supt. Pressuring Employees to Block School Choice

Rachel Maddow SO Scared of the Right and Free Speech She Brings Analyst on to Push CENSORSHIP (Watch)

GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.