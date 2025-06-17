How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down on Support for Gaza

If you, Dear Readers, will remember, just the other night we brought you the feel-good story of the week: Egyptians giving ZERO poops about pro-Palestinian protestors 'marching to Gaza' and laying the most glorious beatdown on them. You can watch that video here.

Fast forward a couple of days and now we have a 'detainee' from Egypt who was recently released.

Have now been released, thanks again for all the support. Others from #GlobalMarchToGaza still detained.



Will comment further when I've left Egypt.



Free Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZWlmooSQuG — Paul Murphy 🇵🇸 (@paulmurphy_TD) June 16, 2025

Paul is a citizen of Ireland and is the 'TD' of the 'People Before Profit' organization. Now, full disclosure, this writer had to look up what 'TD' meant, and here is what was found: '... in a political context, it refers to a Teachta Dála, a member of the Irish Parliament.' They are a member of the Dáil Éireann, which is a member of the lower house of Parliament. It roughly translates to 'Assembly Delegate.'

The 'People Before Profit' organization, according to their bio on X (formerly Twitter), is Ireland's largest 'ecosocialist organization (sic).'

If you think that was bad imagine being a woman in the custody of Hamass



And free Palestine? There’s no freedom in Gaza. Hamass regularly suppresses anyone who opposes them. The only “freedom” they want is “freedom from Jews” and they mean in all of the territory currently… https://t.co/yALiqjFBZO — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 16, 2025

The full text continues: 'The only “freedom” they want is 'freedom from Jews' and they mean in all of the territory currently called Israel. It’s a call for genocide not liberty Our greatest president has a few words on your conception of liberty: “The shepherd, drives the wolf from the sheep’s throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as a liberator, while the wolf denounces him for the same act as the destroyer of liberty, especially as the sheep was a black one.” —Abraham Lincoln here you would argue for the wolf’s dictionary because the sheep is Jewish. You should be ashamed of yourself.'

Nailed it.

Actually, they should have let you into Gaza--but not out. You'd get what you deserve... — LostSailor (@LostSailorNY) June 16, 2025

Y'all know what they say about playing stupid games.

This below is one of the single most amazing videos this writer has seen in a good long while. Someone is literally asking Egyptian authorities why they can do something in America that they cannot do in an entirely different country. A country that literally built a miles long impenetrable wall between themselves and Gaza.

'We can do this in America, why can't we do it here?' This was the question posed to Egyptian authorities literally in their country. And God bless this man, because he just looked them dead in the face and says 'What are you doing HERE? This is OUR law...'

WATCH:

"We can do it in America, why can't we do it here?!?"



Bad, bad Egyptians, asking us to respect their country. How dare they. Such terrible natives. pic.twitter.com/DFClmqGXof — habibi (@habibi_uk) June 16, 2025

Hopefully they put you on a list of people who are not allowed in their country again — Lee Loughran (@LeeLoughran1975) June 16, 2025

Fingers are crossed, and Egypt does not appear to be messing around when it comes to these woke white leftist idiots and their virtue signaling. So, kudos to them.

The only thing ‘freed’ was you, sadly. — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) June 16, 2025

So what’s up next ? Spray some red paint on the pyramids ? — GM van de Weerd (@GMvdWeerd) June 16, 2025

We think they prefer tomato soup when defacing historical artifacts and cultural icons, but that could absolutely vary.

Performance politics at its best

What a waster — The Equaliser (@TheBigDoggie) June 16, 2025

You should head to Tehran next — Nick Supreme (@Pablo91697928) June 17, 2025

Well, that would mean someone like Paul would have to actually put their money where their mouth is, so to speak. And Lord knows they won't ever do that.

That's all that they are: useful idiots. What's worse is that they don't see this.

------------

