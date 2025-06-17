How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down on Support for Gaza

VIP
Laura W. | 12:00 AM on June 17, 2025
Imgflip

If you, Dear Readers, will remember, just the other night we brought you the feel-good story of the week: Egyptians giving ZERO poops about pro-Palestinian protestors 'marching to Gaza' and laying the most glorious beatdown on them. You can watch that video here.

Fast forward a couple of days and now we have a 'detainee' from Egypt who was recently released.

Paul is a citizen of Ireland and is the 'TD' of the 'People Before Profit' organization. Now, full disclosure, this writer had to look up what 'TD' meant, and here is what was found: '... in a political context, it refers to a Teachta Dála, a member of the Irish Parliament.' They are a member of the Dáil Éireann, which is a member of the lower house of Parliament. It roughly translates to 'Assembly Delegate.'

The 'People Before Profit' organization, according to their bio on X (formerly Twitter), is Ireland's largest 'ecosocialist organization (sic).'

The full text continues: 'The only “freedom” they want is 'freedom from Jews' and they mean in all of the territory currently called Israel. It’s a call for genocide not liberty Our greatest president has a few words on your conception of liberty: “The shepherd, drives the wolf from the sheep’s throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as a liberator, while the wolf denounces him for the same act as the destroyer of liberty, especially as the sheep was a black one.” —Abraham Lincoln here you would argue for the wolf’s dictionary because the sheep is Jewish. You should be ashamed of yourself.'

Nailed it.

Y'all know what they say about playing stupid games.

This below is one of the single most amazing videos this writer has seen in a good long while. Someone is literally asking Egyptian authorities why they can do something in America that they cannot do in an entirely different country. A country that literally built a miles long impenetrable wall between themselves and Gaza.

'We can do this in America, why can't we do it here?' This was the question posed to Egyptian authorities literally in their country. And God bless this man, because he just looked them dead in the face and says 'What are you doing HERE? This is OUR law...'

WATCH:

Fingers are crossed, and Egypt does not appear to be messing around when it comes to these woke white leftist idiots and their virtue signaling. So, kudos to them.

We think they prefer tomato soup when defacing historical artifacts and cultural icons, but that could absolutely vary.

Well, that would mean someone like Paul would have to actually put their money where their mouth is, so to speak. And Lord knows they won't ever do that.

That's all that they are: useful idiots. What's worse is that they don't see this.

------------

Tags: EGYPT GAZA HAMAS

