Stronger Than EVER! Mark Levin Rains ALL OVER the Media's Parade Fact-Checking Claims of a 'MAGA Rift'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on June 17, 2025
Gif

Mediaite and other Leftist outlets are licking their chops, pushing the idea that there is some rift in MAGA because President Trump stands with Israel. Nothing would make them happier than to watch his base fall apart because, ultimately, they care more about him failing than they do about the country succeeding.

It's warped, we know.

Luckily, Mark Levin, aka The Great One™, was more than happy to set them and 'Fake MAGA' straight.

As usual, he pulled zerp punches:

Post continues:

There is no rift in real MAGA.

The Trump voters love and support President Trump like never before. They also love our country and, yes, the Holy Land that is Israel. Jews, Christians, and tens of millions of others — despite the loud propaganda campaigns of the self-righteous narcissists and national security illiterates run day in and day out on social media and in their favorite “news” outlets proclaiming they’re the voices of America.

They trash conservatives, Fox, Reagan, Churchill, Jews, Evangelicals, the Greatest Generation, capitalism and success, the Founders, you name it, and now President Trump, whose coattails they rode, while claiming they’re the new leaders with new ideas.

They sound like Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib, and David Duke, promote 1930s isolationism and appeasement, and confuse bumper sticker slogans with intelligence. They claim to be America First, as they trash most things American.  But they’re mostly grifters and bullies, self-promoters and demagogues, making deals with shady characters and the billionaires and millionaires they claim to hate.  They seek to control a movement they didn’t start and, in fact, reject, and which they will never control.  They’re fake MAGA. Real MAGA is not isolationist or antisemitic.  It’s not anything like them.

Most of the self-anointed “leaders” and “influencers” have little or nothing in common with the forgotten man. None of us voted for them and they couldn’t win an election, let alone a nationwide election, if their lives depended on it.

We back President Trump. He’s a historic and iconic leader. He has been a great success at everything he’s done throughout his remarkable life.  The pretenders are just that, pretenders. Arrogant and self-important. Petulant and nasty.

MAGA is not divided. It’s stronger than ever. President Trump is stronger than ever. There may be legitimate differences of opinion in the MAGA movement now and then, just like there are in every family. That’s normal. But the fake media and fake MAGA are worried and panicked. They should be. They seek power and control. They hope to divide us.  It’s not going to happen.

Louder for the people in back.

