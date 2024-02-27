Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes...
NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun

And Here We GO: Gavin Newsom to Face His FIFTH Recall Attempt Launched by People of All Political Parties

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on February 27, 2024
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Well well well, sounds like Gavin Newsom is facing his FIFTH recall attempt.

Gosh, you'd think one of these attempts would work, yes? Maybe this time will be successful as it's more and more obvious that things are only getting worse under Newsom. Not to mention the group responsible claims it's not just Republicans who are trying to recall Nancy Pelosi's nephew.

Nephew-in-law. Fine.

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces his fifth recall attempt as a citizen-led group of conservative activists launched a fresh campaign on Monday to remove him from office. 

Organizers with Rescue California plan to serve the governor with recall papers, citing concerns such as the state’s budget deficit, public safety and immigration.

“Over 400 Californians of every political persuasion and from all walks of life, have joined together to serve as official proponents of this Recall,” Anne Dunsmore, the director of the latest effort, said in a statement.

And here we go.

There ya' go!

HA!

Amen.

