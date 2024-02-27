And Here We GO: Gavin Newsom to Face His FIFTH Recall Attempt Launched by People of All Political Parties

Well well well, sounds like Gavin Newsom is facing his FIFTH recall attempt.

Gosh, you'd think one of these attempts would work, yes? Maybe this time will be successful as it's more and more obvious that things are only getting worse under Newsom. Not to mention the group responsible claims it's not just Republicans who are trying to recall Nancy Pelosi's nephew.

Advertisement

Nephew-in-law. Fine.

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces his fifth recall attempt as a citizen-led group of conservative activists launched a fresh campaign on Monday to remove him from office. Organizers with Rescue California plan to serve the governor with recall papers, citing concerns such as the state’s budget deficit, public safety and immigration. “Over 400 Californians of every political persuasion and from all walks of life, have joined together to serve as official proponents of this Recall,” Anne Dunsmore, the director of the latest effort, said in a statement.

And here we go.

Gavin Newsom will be served papers today. America, we are doing this for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/gAz9k0D52D — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) February 26, 2024

Paper ballot this time/hand count and supervise — Laurie (@UltraLorie) February 26, 2024

I don't know why everyone is so down on Gavin. I love the guy. Because of him, my family and many other like minded people moved to great states like Texas and Florida. — Danny B 🇺🇸 (@iamdima24) February 27, 2024

There ya' go!

HA!

Amen.

======================================================================

Related:

Women, Minorities, and Gays DROP Rachel Bitecofer for Claming Republicans are COMING FOR THEM and OOF

We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling Pro-Life With an Egg is Bad

WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece is Worse, Her Groomer Take or Illegal Immigrant One (Watch)

Can't Even Hijack PLANES! Writer's List Of Things They Can't Do Anymore to Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.