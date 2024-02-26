YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing Laken Hope Riley's Death

Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans are Trapping Pregnant Women in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 26, 2024
AngieArtist

Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman is very unhappy with people pointing out that the monster who killed Laken Hope Riley should never have been in this country as he was here illegally. Seems she doesn't like acknowledging the reality of the open southern border that the leader of her party refuses to secure.

It's also really funny to see a Democrat shaming other people about politicizing a tragedy.

Take a look:

Odd choice of words but ok.

Keep going.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But it's not the open border that's the problem.

Oh look, she's exploiting the deaths of other women so she can pretend the guy being here illegally doesn't matter.

Classy, Romman. Really.

A Democrat shaming others for politicizing a tragedy.

Now THAT is hilarious.

We just can't stop laughing at her for telling other people not to politicize a tragedy. 

Too funny.

======================================================================

======================================================================

