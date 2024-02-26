YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing Laken Hope Riley's Death

Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman is very unhappy with people pointing out that the monster who killed Laken Hope Riley should never have been in this country as he was here illegally. Seems she doesn't like acknowledging the reality of the open southern border that the leader of her party refuses to secure.

It's also really funny to see a Democrat shaming other people about politicizing a tragedy.

Take a look:

Some of y’all really lack reading comprehension skills. If we got rid of every immigrant and banned all immigration women would still get murdered while running because this is a *societal* issue and women are targeted because we’re women. 1/ #GAPol https://t.co/Soru5l0FM9 — Rep. Ruwa Romman (@Ruwa4Georgia) February 25, 2024

Odd choice of words but ok.

Keep going.

So, instead of telling women when to run or what to wear or a thousand other things that *we’re told to do but don’t work*, strengthen red flag laws, domestic violence laws, believe women, literally all things that actually deal with issues like this. 2/ — Rep. Ruwa Romman (@Ruwa4Georgia) February 25, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But it's not the open border that's the problem.

Because here’s a couple instances I found:



Susan Karnatz was killed by a 15 year old with a gun: https://t.co/CRd3hBu6OX



3/ — Rep. Ruwa Romman (@Ruwa4Georgia) February 25, 2024

Oh look, she's exploiting the deaths of other women so she can pretend the guy being here illegally doesn't matter.

Eliza Fletcher was killed by someone who the Memphis Police department failed to adequately investigate after the perpetrator raped someone else a year prior to killing Eliza: https://t.co/NrgcLHVvjG



4/ — Rep. Ruwa Romman (@Ruwa4Georgia) February 25, 2024

Classy, Romman. Really.

Women who run, even slowly like me, know that there’s so many policies related to gender-based violence that need fixing that will make us safer. None of them have anything to do with immigrants and immigration. Stop politicizing this tragedy. 5/ — Rep. Ruwa Romman (@Ruwa4Georgia) February 25, 2024

A Democrat shaming others for politicizing a tragedy.

Now THAT is hilarious.

Illegal immigrants are willing to do the murders that Americans refuse to do. Diversity is our strength. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) February 25, 2024

Are you really this ignorant?

If we get rid of every ILEGAL ALIEN we would have ZERO crime by illegal aliens.

American criminals sadly have a right to be here, illegals do NOT.

And our system would be better equipped and not drained , to deal with our own criminals. — Sabine ⭐️Coulter (@sabine_durden) February 25, 2024

Illegals are not part of our society. Rape and violence is part of their society and they are bringing it here. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 26, 2024

We just can't stop laughing at her for telling other people not to politicize a tragedy.

Too funny.

======================================================================

