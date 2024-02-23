'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL

If The Squad was actually concerned about stopping the fighting between Israel and Hamas they would just call on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages. But they can't seem to do that, for whatever reason.

No no, they'd rather shriek at Israel and demand a CEASEFIRE ignoring, of course, that they were under a ceasefire when Hamas terrorists paraglided into Israel and raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent men, women, and children.

AIPAC called them out:

And of course, AOC couldn't deal.

Look at this hot mess:

It is appalling that AIPAC is targeting women members of Congress who have survived sexual assault with this horrific rhetoric.



Each and every day, their role in US politics becomes a greater scandal.



They are the NRA of foreign policy. Of course they don’t want a ceasefire. https://t.co/6d8hSqJ9oh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2024

It's appalling for AIPAC to tell the truth about your squad, Sandy? Eh.

Interesting to see AOC take the side of raping murderers https://t.co/wpIeCXLNyy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 22, 2024

Interesting but sadly not at all surprising.

What's appalling is AOC not caring that Americans are being held hostage by Hamas, or the fact that calling for a ceasefire only rewards the terrorists who committed unspeakable sexual violence against women on October 7th.



This isn't about AIPAC. It's about siding with rapists. pic.twitter.com/oUY7mHeJRR — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 21, 2024

Rapists and murderers. Terrorists, really.

Or maybe they're just against things like this which you evidently support. pic.twitter.com/3JMZTgzF1w — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 22, 2024

Why not just be more honest and say you it hate when Jews defend ourselves? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 22, 2024

Ouch.

Why are you so against the hostages getting released? — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) February 22, 2024

You are pathetic. Simply pathetic. Time to vote you out of office — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) February 21, 2024

Past time.

You were tagged because they thought you might be sympathetic to female victims, you defective doorknob. — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) February 22, 2024

This is insulting to defective doorknobs everywhere.

Heh.

