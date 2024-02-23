'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL

Where's the Jim Acosta Wing of 'Journalists' Freak-Out About the Catherine Herridge News?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on February 23, 2024

If The Squad was actually concerned about stopping the fighting between Israel and Hamas they would just call on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages. But they can't seem to do that, for whatever reason.

No no, they'd rather shriek at Israel and demand a CEASEFIRE ignoring, of course, that they were under a ceasefire when Hamas terrorists paraglided into Israel and raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent men, women, and children.

AIPAC called them out:

And of course, AOC couldn't deal.

Look at this hot mess:

It's appalling for AIPAC to tell the truth about your squad, Sandy? Eh.

Interesting but sadly not at all surprising.

Rapists and murderers. Terrorists, really.

Ouch.

Past time.

This is insulting to defective doorknobs everywhere.

Heh.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS AOC

