Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice

A Texas school district director and principal ahve been emailing their staff and telling them to vote in the Republican primary.

And who to vote for.

Gosh, we're not experts but this doesn't seem legal.

Corey DeAngelis brought the fire AND receipts.

NEW: Texas school district director and principal emails all staff telling them to vote in the Republican primary.



The email links to a website saying who to vote FOR/AGAINST.



Telling employees how to vote with district resources is illegal.



Whistleblower documents 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

In other words, they want their employees and teachers to vote AGAINST school choice.

Classy, right?

EMAIL: "Here is a list of all candidates and whether or not the [sic] SUPPORT or OPPOSE Public School Education."



"Denton ISD will NOT be able to provide raises next year if legislation doesn't change!" pic.twitter.com/wQzDA1cm5Z — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

Wow.

EMAIL: "we will provide coverage for all Borman employees to go and vote in the Texas Republican Primary."



SUPERINTENDENT: "If Texas educators do not come together & vote on the candidates that will support public schools, we are in trouble. We cannot wait." pic.twitter.com/cs0De7bEY7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

If they allow the money to follow the kids the system will suffer.

Who cares if the kids suffer and don't learn ... what matters to them is the system.

This is why we need school choice now more than ever.

The email to staff from the Denton ISD director links to this website telling people who to vote FOR/AGAINST. pic.twitter.com/dEMePMlI6y — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

Cripes.

As the Northside AFT teachers union said in an email in 2022:



"We want to be clear that telling employee voters how to vote, or forcing them to vote, is unlawful."



Also see Texas Election Code 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pOUT2khtiZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

Oopsie.

The email linked to "Texans for Public Education" telling people how to vote.



From the leader of that group on their FB page yesterday: "Okay, folks, we are locked and loaded for the upcoming primaries. With only a few exceptions, we will be voting in the Republican primary." pic.twitter.com/b55SbC2Vue — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

These people ...

Another post from their FB page telling members to vote in the Republican primary: "Republican Proposition 11 Is an opportunity to let your voice be heard on the school voucher issue. If the only reason you vote in the Republican primary is to vote on that proposition, do it!" pic.twitter.com/IzmdRYd8cp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

Wow. Again.

Telling employees how to vote with district resources is illegal. You can now file a complaint about this school electioneering here:https://t.co/WqbcMbPDWF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2024

Response from Attorney General Ken Paxton: "This constitutes illegal electioneering under the election code, which is completely unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/juq4QADzkq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 22, 2024

It's so on.

Attorney General Ken Paxton makes clear "this constitutes illegal electioneering."



Now it is up to the local district attorney's office to prosecute. Contact @DentonCountyDA to make a criminal complaint.



Paul Johnson (R) is the DA. Contact info here:https://t.co/RdLHcAdCg5 pic.twitter.com/cm7N6uD604 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 22, 2024

*POPCORN*

