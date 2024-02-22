Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo...
Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote AGAINST School Choice

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on February 22, 2024
Various

A Texas school district director and principal ahve been emailing their staff and telling them to vote in the Republican primary.

And who to vote for.

Gosh, we're not experts but this doesn't seem legal.

Corey DeAngelis brought the fire AND receipts.

In other words, they want their employees and teachers to vote AGAINST school choice.

Classy, right?

Wow.

If they allow the money to follow the kids the system will suffer.

Who cares if the kids suffer and don't learn ... what matters to them is the system.

This is why we need school choice now more than ever.

Cripes.

Oopsie.

These people ... 

Wow. Again.

It's so on.

*POPCORN*

