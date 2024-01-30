Kurt Russell is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

Full transparency, Kurt Russell is not a conservative, as far as we understand it, he is a libertarian. That being said, we love it when someone in Hollywood surprises people ... and you can tell this interview on gun control surprised the 'writer'.
This bit is so awesome, Russell is trending on Twitter/X this morning.
Take a listen:
The short version of Kurt Russell on gun control is basically "you’ll take it from my cold, dead hands buddy".— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2024
He was on 🔥 with this woke writer.
Didn’t know he was this cool but it makes sense since Tombstone is the best western film in human history. pic.twitter.com/Z0siGcGg7z
Tombstone was already the best Western in human history, this just makes it even better.
Do not cede a single bit of our Constitutional freedoms to politicians - or senseless progressives - not one damn bit of freedom.— Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) January 30, 2024
Straight fire from Kurt Russell.
A to the men.
He was Snake Plissken, of course he's badass!— Think for Yourself 🇺🇸 (@thinkforyurself) January 30, 2024
Snake Plissken, Wyatt Earp, Jack Burton ... the guy is a legend.
Kurt Russell is a bad ass. Hope he speaks up more and brings sanity to the Hollywood crowd. pic.twitter.com/FG1BTURlWR— Aaron Bergh (@realAaronBergh) January 30, 2024
He is at a point in his life where he is uncancellable. If only we had more like him.
Perfectly Cast part pic.twitter.com/Szz0UKpaZ9— The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) January 30, 2024
And Hell's coming with him.
======================================================================
Recommended
Related:
Dude, WAT?! Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Personal Blog Filled with 9/11 Conspiracies SO CRAZY He DELETED (Got It)
E. Jean Carroll MIGHT Want to Hold Off Spending Her Winnings Based on BOMBSHELL From Trump's Defense Team
E. Jean Carroll BRAGS to Rachel Maddow About HOW She's Going to Spend Trump's Money (WATCH Her Attorney)
She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)
William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member