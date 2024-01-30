Kurt Russell is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

Full transparency, Kurt Russell is not a conservative, as far as we understand it, he is a libertarian. That being said, we love it when someone in Hollywood surprises people ... and you can tell this interview on gun control surprised the 'writer'.

Advertisement

This bit is so awesome, Russell is trending on Twitter/X this morning.

Take a listen:

The short version of Kurt Russell on gun control is basically "you’ll take it from my cold, dead hands buddy".



He was on 🔥 with this woke writer.



Didn’t know he was this cool but it makes sense since Tombstone is the best western film in human history. pic.twitter.com/Z0siGcGg7z — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2024

Tombstone was already the best Western in human history, this just makes it even better.

Do not cede a single bit of our Constitutional freedoms to politicians - or senseless progressives - not one damn bit of freedom.



Straight fire from Kurt Russell. — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) January 30, 2024

A to the men.

He was Snake Plissken, of course he's badass! — Think for Yourself 🇺🇸 (@thinkforyurself) January 30, 2024

Snake Plissken, Wyatt Earp, Jack Burton ... the guy is a legend.

Kurt Russell is a bad ass. Hope he speaks up more and brings sanity to the Hollywood crowd. pic.twitter.com/FG1BTURlWR — Aaron Bergh (@realAaronBergh) January 30, 2024

He is at a point in his life where he is uncancellable. If only we had more like him.

Perfectly Cast part pic.twitter.com/Szz0UKpaZ9 — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) January 30, 2024

And Hell's coming with him.

======================================================================

Related:

Dude, WAT?! Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Personal Blog Filled with 9/11 Conspiracies SO CRAZY He DELETED (Got It)

E. Jean Carroll MIGHT Want to Hold Off Spending Her Winnings Based on BOMBSHELL From Trump's Defense Team

E. Jean Carroll BRAGS to Rachel Maddow About HOW She's Going to Spend Trump's Money (WATCH Her Attorney)

She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)

William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.