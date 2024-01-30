Dude, WAT?! Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Personal Blog Filled With 9/11 Conspiracies SO CRAZY...
Kurt Russell is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 30, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Full transparency, Kurt Russell is not a conservative, as far as we understand it, he is a libertarian. That being said, we love it when someone in Hollywood surprises people ... and you can tell this interview on gun control surprised the 'writer'.

This bit is so awesome, Russell is trending on Twitter/X this morning.

Take a listen:

Tombstone was already the best Western in human history, this just makes it even better.

A to the men.

Snake Plissken, Wyatt Earp, Jack Burton ... the guy is a legend.

He is at a point in his life where he is uncancellable. If only we had more like him.

And Hell's coming with him.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

