Community Notes Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Ilhan Omar and Her LAME 'Clapback' at the Right

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar is none too happy about being called out for openly putting Somalia before America. She is so invested in playing the victim card in all of this that she started lecturing people about how to 'talk' about them.

There is definitely a slight undertone of 'you are all racists' in her commentary as well.

So beyond the fact this is just petty, it also appears to be wrong. The Community Note (that is not visible just yet) on the post reads:

For adjectives, English grammar requires -n suffix is added to nouns that end in the letter "a".en.m.wiktionary.org/wiki/-n#English

Linguistic prescription is a part of a language standardization process.books.google.com/books?id=EShoD…

"Somali" comes from the Socialist history of Somalia.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somali_De…

"Somal" is another historical term.oed.com/dictionary/som…

There are several more and sure, they are petty as well BUT in our humble opinion, she had this coming.

Also that.

Supposedly, indeed.

Nice of her to admit it.

Again.

