Thoughts on Grief, Loss, and Doing the Right Thing

STRAIGHT Into Our VEINS: House Dem Under Investigation CONFIRMED as Squad Member Cori Bush

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Gosh, this isn't good for Cori Bush.

We've seen some chatter about a House Democrat being under investigation, and while it would have been even funnier if it was AOC or Ilhan Omar, the fact that it's Cori Bush is rather entertaining.

Misspending of federal security money?

Say it ain't so!

Heh.

Indeed.

To be fair, being married to someone like Cori Bush likely FEELS LIKE a job ... ahem.

There's always a tweet, post, or video.

Yeah, Cori can suck it up.

Sam J.
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

