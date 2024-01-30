STRAIGHT Into Our VEINS: House Dem Under Investigation CONFIRMED as Squad Member Cori Bush

Gosh, this isn't good for Cori Bush.

We've seen some chatter about a House Democrat being under investigation, and while it would have been even funnier if it was AOC or Ilhan Omar, the fact that it's Cori Bush is rather entertaining.

🚨BREAKING NEWS -- THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT is conducting a criminal probe into @CoriBush, according to six sources familiar with the investigation.



The Justice Department subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal security money.… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 30, 2024

Misspending of federal security money?

Say it ain't so!

Heh.

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush sure knows how to pick 'em: pic.twitter.com/o7Sqewg9ev — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 30, 2024

Indeed.

Cori Bush paid her own husband thousands to “protect her.” But there’s plenty of other shady Democrats. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 29, 2024

To be fair, being married to someone like Cori Bush likely FEELS LIKE a job ... ahem.

Turns out comfort food is not security — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) January 30, 2024

There's always a tweet, post, or video.

pic.twitter.com/ERO4ovG4eX

🚨DOJ conducting criminal probe into “Squad” member Rep. Cori Bush in relation to misspending of federal security money



Could this be connected to the THOUSANDS she paid to her HUSBAND for private security while voting to defund the police for Americans?… — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) January 30, 2024

Yeah, Cori can suck it up.

