Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors

Hillary Clinton wants you all to know that Right-wing extremists will steal the 2024 Election.

No, we're not making a joke, it's hard to joke about a woman who makes a joke of herself every time she opens her big mouth.

Case in point, listen to what she had to say to 'invisibles' in 2022.

You really can’t make this up.



“Right-wing Extremists will steal the 2024 Election…” -Hilary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/scC68oWl74 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 28, 2024

Think about that, she was pushing this two years before the election. If you look up train wreck in the Dictionary you'll see Hillary's big, puffy, old, lined face.

Maybe this is AI? Yeah ... that's what we'd like to believe. Totally AI.

Heh.

Note: We are seeing some people having issues playing the video. We were able to play it but had to watch from the beginning.

Why even have an election at this point? No matter who wins, the other side will claim it was stolen and that it was illegitimate https://t.co/oFhJZo1csk — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 28, 2024

Everything feels pretty stupid right now. Agreed.

Besides, we've been informed multiple times that talking about election fraud or questioning an election makes someone a traitor or something. Hey, it's their rules, not ours.

please don't put her in my timeline. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 28, 2024

We feel this one.

Yup.

with any luck, yeah



the exceptionally ultra far right extremists (aka, 'every day Americans') votes will be enough to overcome the rig, I mean 'fortification'.

ha!

😉 — Mind The Gap ⚡️☘️ (@Jgerryi) January 28, 2024

Wouldn't that be amazing? If voter's votes actually counted? Oh wait, we're not supposed to say things like that.

Our bad.

She knows, because, she knows how it's done. — Erick (@Erickschultz11) January 28, 2024

Something like that.

