He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our...
When You Look at Everything Biden Did on Day One of His Presidency...
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS...
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on...
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...
Civil War Memes Are Dropping as Texas 'Defies' Supreme Court Order
NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation

Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on January 28, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Hillary Clinton wants you all to know that Right-wing extremists will steal the 2024 Election.

No, we're not making a joke, it's hard to joke about a woman who makes a joke of herself every time she opens her big mouth.

Advertisement

Case in point, listen to what she had to say to 'invisibles' in 2022.

Think about that, she was pushing this two years before the election. If you look up train wreck in the Dictionary you'll see Hillary's big, puffy, old, lined face.

Maybe this is AI? Yeah ... that's what we'd like to believe. Totally AI. 

Heh. 

Note: We are seeing some people having issues playing the video. We were able to play it but had to watch from the beginning.

Everything feels pretty stupid right now. Agreed.

Besides, we've been informed multiple times that talking about election fraud or questioning an election makes someone a traitor or something. Hey, it's their rules, not ours.

We feel this one.

Yup.

Wouldn't that be amazing? If voter's votes actually counted? Oh wait, we're not supposed to say things like that.

Recommended

He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic
Sam J.
Advertisement

Our bad.

Something like that.

======================================================================

Related:

DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney

Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet

SHOCKA! Ukrainian Officials Arrested Over Theft of Tens of MILLIONS of War Funds (YOUR Tax Dollars)

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic
Sam J.
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect Pic-Tweet
Sam J.
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)
Sam J.
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS of Our Tax Dollars
Sam J.
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic Sam J.
Advertisement