THIS --> Megyn Kelly Pulls ZERO Punches in Merciless Post About WHY the 'Media Bloodbath' Continues

We have been talking about the dangers of our activist media for many, many years. And while we take no pleasure in watching so many of these mainstream outlets laying people off, we're not exactly surprised by it. Once Elon Musk bought Twitter the narrative started to change, and people learned more about what was knowingly and purposefully being kept from them.

And it pissed them off.

So they've stopped trusting these huge outlets who were in cahoots with Big Tech and the government to control what Americans were able to read, see, and listen to.

Megyn Kelly said it best:

The media bloodbath continues as viewers/readers hold outlets accountable for shoddy journalism. The future is citizens connecting with individual journalists/hosts they trust. The days of the conglomerates deciding what’s “news” and controlling the narrative are over. https://t.co/ZoLBbmB5GP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 25, 2024

We've known you can't trust the media for a long long time. Now that the normies (aka sane people who don't read this crazy every day) have figured it out, outlets are struggling.

As they should be.

DEI come hell or high water has been a death sentence for #BigMedia…and I’m here for it. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) January 25, 2024

DEI has ruined everything it touches. That's why, as Elon Musk said, 'DEI must die.'

Well golly, contempt for a major portion of your customer base tends to be self limiting, and eventually destructive. — Sheldon Haynie⛵️🥁🇺🇸 (@SheldonHaynie) January 25, 2024

Yup. Hating your customers and openly showing it is probably NOT the best business strategy.

Just look at the major networks’ near total blackout of the Texas border crisis today. A state is declaring an invasion & defying the president – a national crisis – & they won’t cover it bc it’s not politically expedient for Biden.



How can we trust these “journalists?” — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) January 25, 2024

They're far too busy reminding us all how evil Trump is and how he shouldn't be president ... and then they'll wonder why nobody is reading.

Why would we read something that is the same with every magazine. Center right = inbred, racist, bigoted, misogynist. That's all they say about people who share my views. Meanwhile they give the left a pass on everything. It's all the same with every journalist. — Ed Renner (@Onecrazyndn) January 25, 2024

The fix is simple: tell the truth without political bias.



That's it. — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) January 25, 2024

*GASP*

The truth?!

GTFO!

