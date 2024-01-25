MSNBC's Joy Reid Spends Several Minutes Ranting About How Trump Is Just Like...
THIS --> Megyn Kelly Pulls ZERO Punches in Merciless Post About WHY the 'Media Bloodbath' Continues

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on January 25, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

We have been talking about the dangers of our activist media for many, many years. And while we take no pleasure in watching so many of these mainstream outlets laying people off, we're not exactly surprised by it. Once Elon Musk bought Twitter the narrative started to change, and people learned more about what was knowingly and purposefully being kept from them.

And it pissed them off.

So they've stopped trusting these huge outlets who were in cahoots with Big Tech and the government to control what Americans were able to read, see, and listen to.

Megyn Kelly said it best:

We've known you can't trust the media for a long long time. Now that the normies (aka sane people who don't read this crazy every day) have figured it out, outlets are struggling. 

As they should be.

DEI has ruined everything it touches. That's why, as Elon Musk said, 'DEI must die.'

Yup. Hating your customers and openly showing it is probably NOT the best business strategy.

They're far too busy reminding us all how evil Trump is and how he shouldn't be president ... and then they'll wonder why nobody is reading.

*GASP*

The truth?!

GTFO!

